Warren County, NY

Firefighter From Cohoes Accused Of Child Endangerment

A Capital District firefighter is facing criminal charges for alleged interactions with a teenage girl, authorities said. Albany County resident Glenn Dame, age 33, of Cohoes, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. The arrest followed an investigation...
COHOES, NY
City
Corinth, NY
Lake George, NY
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Lake George, NY
WRGB

Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 42-year-old man from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Wallingford on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a man selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street at around 9:10 p.m. Police allege that Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he...
WALLINGFORD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Washington County men facing weapons charges

State police arrested three Washington County men on gun possession charges. Police also seized a slew of guns and high-capacity magazines. John Petteys Sr., 68, and 28-year-old John Petteys Jr. have been charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Andrew Fisk, 28, was also charged with two...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park house fire under investigation

A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George under investigation

LAKE GEORGE | A late-night motorcycle crash on Route 9 has claimed one person’s life and remained under investigation Friday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area of Burch Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. “The operator was pronounced deceased at...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Tree falls on vehicle in Albany

A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
ALBANY, NY

