Read full article on original website
Related
Saratoga Sheriff nabs alleged meth dealer
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Malta's Shawn Finn, an alleged meth dealer.
Albany Police seize guns in two separate arrests
Albany police say they recovered two guns and other illegal weapons during separate investigations on Friday. One involved an armed teen, and the other an armed man in his 60s.
Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal March crash in Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney's Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment.
Firefighter From Cohoes Accused Of Child Endangerment
A Capital District firefighter is facing criminal charges for alleged interactions with a teenage girl, authorities said. Albany County resident Glenn Dame, age 33, of Cohoes, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. The arrest followed an investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two grazed in Washington Avenue shooting
Albany police report a shooting early Sunday morning on Washington Avenue near Quail Street. They say they identified two people who were grazed by bullets.
WRGB
Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 42-year-old man from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Wallingford on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a man selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street at around 9:10 p.m. Police allege that Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he...
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
WNYT
Washington County men facing weapons charges
State police arrested three Washington County men on gun possession charges. Police also seized a slew of guns and high-capacity magazines. John Petteys Sr., 68, and 28-year-old John Petteys Jr. have been charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Andrew Fisk, 28, was also charged with two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Schenectady PD: Man shot on Delamont Avenue
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say
Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
WNYT
Cohoes firefighter arrested in case involving teen girl
Police arrested a firefighter in Cohoes after a complaint involving a 15-year-old girl. Glenn Dame, 35, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The city says Dame is suspended from the fire department without pay.
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
WNYT
Clifton Park house fire under investigation
A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
Troy Woman Busted For DWI In Menands At Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk in the Capital District, authorities said. State Police in Albany County first made contact with 36-year-old Mary Mazur, of Troy, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when they stopped to assist her disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands.
suncommunitynews.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George under investigation
LAKE GEORGE | A late-night motorcycle crash on Route 9 has claimed one person’s life and remained under investigation Friday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area of Burch Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. “The operator was pronounced deceased at...
WNYT
Tree falls on vehicle in Albany
A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
Comments / 2