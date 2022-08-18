ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Morristown Minute

Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents

New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
downbeach.com

AC Electric customers urged to secure assistance with energy bills

MAYS LANDING – August is Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Action Month and Atlantic City Electric is working to ensure its customers are aware of funding assistance provided by the federally funded LIHEAP program. For fiscal year 2022, $8.3 billion was provided by the federal government – the most ever to help Americans manage their energy needs.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Government
CBS Philly

New details about hours leading up to rotten egg odor emitting from Paulsboro tanker

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- New details have emerged about the hours leading up to a tanker, parked at a Paulsboro truck stop, releasing a foul odor that spread more than 50 miles into Burlington County and South Philadelphia last week.The tanker, owned by TransChem USA, remained roped off in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center along I-295 and Berkley Road.Gloucester County Emergency Management said TransChem USA is awaiting permits to move the tanker to a hazardous materials facility, and it expects the tanker to be moved in a few days.TransChem USA's vice president of safety, Dave Edmondson, Jr....
PAULSBORO, NJ
myozarksonline.com

Sink Hole Opens Up In Camden County

At approximately 10:09 Wednesday morning, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District received a call from the City of. Sunrise Beach’s Emergency Management Director regarding a sink hole that had formed in front of Doctor’s Landscaping at 606 State Road TT. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant met with...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City

Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Morristown Minute

Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information

An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center. "The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.
94.5 PST

Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ

A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

