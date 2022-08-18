ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabelle Fuhrman reclaims role of Esther in ‘Orphan: First Kill’ thirteen years later

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
 3 days ago

Isabelle Fuhrman played the creepy role of Esther in “Orphan” that came out thirteen years ago. The actress who was ten years old at the time blew our minds when we found out that she was playing the role of a little girl, when she actually turned out to be a 33 year old woman.

“We were lucky that so many people fell in love with Esther, that we got to come back thirteen years later” said Fuhrman.

Esther is back and she is as bad as ever in the sequel “Orphan: First Kill.” Fuhrman stated that no other actor in cinema history has ever reprised their role that they had played as a child and here she is making history. The actress touched on how it was a little easier coming back as an adult playing the role of a child, whereas before she was a young girl trying to play the role of an adult.

The horror film icon explained how she loves playing darker characters such as Esther, and diving into their head to find a way to bring some humanity to them.

“I think it’s easy to play a good guy” stated Fuhrman, ” it’s really hard to play a bad guy and make you fall in love with them.”

“Orphan: First Kill ‘ will be in theaters, on digital and streaming on Paramount+ Aug. 19.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 18, 2022.

