Rio Rancho, NM

The ugly side of the Lavender Village is showing

Village of Los Ranchos Trustees were on a roll deferring agenda items at its August 10 meeting. They deferred a controversial residential subdivision approval at Guadalupe Trail and Chavez Road until November and deferred voting on a couple of moratoriums against some proposed developments around Fourth and Osuna. But yanking agenda items didn’t quash the dozens of citizens who signed up to speak.
Public Notice is hereby given that the City of Rio Rancho, NM will be disposing of the City’s surplus vehicles and equipment through public auction. Auctions will open for bid beginning September 12, 2022 online at https://www.GovDeals.com/rrnmfleet Vehicles and equipment will continually be posted, as needed, week days until the end of the calendar year; with each individual auction running for 7 days.
Officials break ground on kitchen training facility in Barelas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Barelas Neighborhood will soon have a unique space for local chefs and food businesses. Officials broke ground on the Barelas Central Kitchen on the corner of 4th and Bell. It will be the new home of the Street Food Institute which is a commissary kitchen and training facility. The 11,000-square-foot facility […]
Phase one complete in Bridge Blvd. reconstruction project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials are celebrated the completion of phase one of the Bridge Boulevard reconstruction project with a ribbon cutting for the $21 million project Friday morning. Phase one runs from Coors and Tower to Bridge, just west of Goff. Phase one includes more traffic lanes, improved storm drain systems, new lighting […]
The Garden Wall reading at Placitas Community Library

A SPECIAL PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN AT THE PLACITAS COMMUNITY LIBRARY. The Garden Wall, written by Phyllis Limbacher Tildes, will be read. The story is about the friendship between a hearing child and a deaf child. After the story, Donna Salamoff will teach the children signing. Here is a summary of...
The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe

Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
Teachers union declares impasse as APS board tables changes

It is disheartening for every single one of the educators represented by this union, over 6,000 people in schools … . Last night, trust was broken — Union President Ellen Bernstein. Despite five months of negotiations, the Albuquerque Public Schools board tabled changes to the district’s negotiated agreement...
Bilingual PIOs Now Assisting On Calf Canyon Fire In Mora

Bilingual Public Information Officers (PIOs) with the Southwest Incident Management Team (SWIMT) began staging 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Friday at the Mora Volunteer Fire Department. They will be onsite to help community members fill out Suppression Repair Forms, verify that forms are complete and entered in the queue....
Bernalillo County commissioners approve amendments to Santolina plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial development on Albuquerque’s west side is moving forward. Santolina is a proposed community covering more than 13,000 acres. The master plan was adopted in 2015 but there’s been much debate over where the water will come from. Bernalillo County commissioners recently approved amendments to the plan that would allow opportunities […]
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico

Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday

Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding

Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
