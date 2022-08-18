Public Notice is hereby given that the City of Rio Rancho, NM will be disposing of the City’s surplus vehicles and equipment through public auction. Auctions will open for bid beginning September 12, 2022 online at https://www.GovDeals.com/rrnmfleet Vehicles and equipment will continually be posted, as needed, week days until the end of the calendar year; with each individual auction running for 7 days.

