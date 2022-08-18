Read full article on original website
Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio. Registration is at 9 a.m., followed […]
TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its owner. She said plenty of people also expressed […]
Hundreds of people came together to honor three young lives lost in tragic crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of people gathered at Memorial Stadium to honor the lives of three young Indiana State student-athletes taken too soon. Sunday was a time for gathering and prayer for everyone in the ISU family. "It's just a sad day for Terre Haute," Carrie Harney, a...
"We all need safe spaces" - Recovery Cafe hosts "Cartoons, Coffee, and Cereal" event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Recovery Café in Terre Haute hosted a unique event this weekend and it's all part of the café's monthly Sober Social Events. "Cartoons, Coffee, and Cereal" was the theme of this month's event. Locals had a chance to enjoy some of their...
Team Coverage: Indiana State University in mourning after fatal crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single car crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 46 at Main Street. That's in Riley, Indiana. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told News 10 the car was on fire when deputies arrived. We are told...
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor […]
Record-sized class of students move into SMWC
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was move-in day for students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school spent the day welcoming students into their new home with celebrations. For the 260 first-year students, it was their first time moving onto campus. This is a record number for the school and...
City of Brazil to add Baby Box
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Brazil will add a Baby Box to its fire department. These boxes are designed to be a safe place for unwanted infants to be surrendered. Mayor Brian Wyndham said the city planned to add a Baby Box for quite some time, but Covid-19 delayed those plans.
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
3 Indiana State students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, and two others were injured, university officials confirmed. According to officials with the Terre Haute Police Department, five people, all of whom are believed to be ISU students, were in the vehicle, WXIN-TV reported.
Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
Indiana State University said in a statement that the three, along with two other people in the car, are "all believed to be ISU students, including several football players."
New domestic violence support group to be offered soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Domestic violence survivors will soon have a new resource for support. The Council on Domestic Abuse, also known as CODA, is launching a support group. A staff member, who is also a survivor, will lead meetings to offer a safe space for people to heal.
All five passengers are believed to be Indiana State University students, including some football players, police said Sunday morning.
"Do a Wheelie Car Show" celebrates a record breaking day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town. That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show." Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and Vigo County CASA hosted the third annual event...
One local church is helping students get prepared for a successful school year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sanctuary hosted a Back-to-School Block Party this weekend. Kids from all over came to enjoy free food, games, activities, prizes, and more. But it's not all about the fun and games. Organizers say it's about helping local students as the school year begins. They...
Rockville Police at 6PM
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHTI) - A local police chief is reflecting on his career.
Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
"I've got no regrets." Rockville Police Chief steps down after 6 years
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHTI) - A local police chief is reflecting on his career. That's because it's Rockville Chief Randy Kneeland's last day on duty. Kneeland is well-known across the town of Rockville. After six years of service as chief, he's stepping down, but not without leaving his mark on the...
