Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio. Registration is at 9 a.m., followed […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its owner. She said plenty of people also expressed […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Terre Haute, IN
Entertainment
WTWO/WAWV

Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Record-sized class of students move into SMWC

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was move-in day for students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school spent the day welcoming students into their new home with celebrations. For the 260 first-year students, it was their first time moving onto campus. This is a record number for the school and...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

City of Brazil to add Baby Box

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Brazil will add a Baby Box to its fire department. These boxes are designed to be a safe place for unwanted infants to be surrendered. Mayor Brian Wyndham said the city planned to add a Baby Box for quite some time, but Covid-19 delayed those plans.
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
VINCENNES, IN
WHIO Dayton

3 Indiana State students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured

RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, and two others were injured, university officials confirmed. According to officials with the Terre Haute Police Department, five people, all of whom are believed to be ISU students, were in the vehicle, WXIN-TV reported.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New domestic violence support group to be offered soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Domestic violence survivors will soon have a new resource for support. The Council on Domestic Abuse, also known as CODA, is launching a support group. A staff member, who is also a survivor, will lead meetings to offer a safe space for people to heal.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"Do a Wheelie Car Show" celebrates a record breaking day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town. That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show." Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and Vigo County CASA hosted the third annual event...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN

