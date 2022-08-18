ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Comments / 2

Technician Online

First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina

On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wfdd.org

Report: Visitor spending is up across North Carolina

A new study shows that visitor spending is up across North Carolina. The Triad area saw some big gains. Recovery in visitor spending was felt statewide in 2021 compared to the previous year with all 100 counties seeing increases. Overall, it’s up 45 percent. That’s according to the report,...
TRAVEL
outerbanksvoice.com

NC visitor spending increased 45% last year

Compared to 2020, visitor spending across the state was up 45% in 2021. Visitor spending was $79 million a day in 2021 statewide, and $6.4 million in visitor-generated taxes per day, according to a study the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce released Wednesday. The numbers show a strong recovery seen...
POLITICS
cbs17

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC

NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
viatravelers.com

51 Best Things to do in Outer Banks, North Carolina

If you’re planning things to do in Outer Banks for an upcoming beach vacation or weekend getaway, you’ve surfed to the right place. We’ve got the lowdown on all the highest rated and most favorited activities and attractions for families, couples, and single travelers. The East Coast...
TRAVEL
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

