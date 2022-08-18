ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

Barberton football looks to defend its Suburban League American Division title

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giWf9_0hM769KD00

The Magics hope to repeat last season’s success and then some.

SBLive is previewing some of the best Ohio high school football teams from all divisions. Here, we focus on Suburban League American Division champion Barberton.

Barberton Magics

HEAD COACH

Tony Gotto , ninth season, 60-26

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 10-2, Division II playoff qualifier

Conference Record: 7-0 , champions, Suburban League American Division

Playoffs: Def. Lakewood 38-7; Lost to Olmsted Falls 41-7 in second round.

KEY DEPARTURES

DL John Jackson, second-team All-Ohio

DB/WR Kaige Lowe, third-team All-Ohio

RB Cameron Macon, third-team All-Ohio

QB Chandon Lee

WR Hayden Macko

LB/RB Mason Dewitt

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior DL Roosevelt Andrews – Named first-team All-Ohio last year when he led the team with 107 tackles and 20 sacks. Of his 107 stops, 34 of them were for loss. He was named the Suburban League Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior WR/LB Rylan Angeloff – Has the chance to be one of the most dynamic players on the field on offense for the Magics. His ability to get open has earned him the nickname “Waffle House” because he is open 24/7. Defensively, he has shown to be a tram player by converting from cornerback to linebacker to fill a void.

Senior LB/DE Corey Gibson - Had 77 tackles and 10 sacks last year in being named All-Suburban League.

Junior DB/WR Kenny Larry – As a defensive back last season, Larry had two interceptions and 20 tackles. This season, he will also be asked to play wide receiver and has shown his athletic ability early on in scrimmages.

Junior RB Xzavier Macon – The younger brother of All-Ohio running back Cam Macon, he has shown flashes of high-level play already for the Magics. He could be the key this year to a successful offensive attack in Barberton.

Sophomore DB DaJaun Owens – Started nine games as a freshman last season and had 21 tackles. He was often matched up against the other team’s top receiver.

OUTLOOK

Barberton lost just one game in the regular season in 2021 and went through the Suburban League American Division unblemished. The Magics are hoping that with a healthy season, they can repeat as conference champions and then make a run in the playoffs.

On defense, the Magics will again rely on Andrews to anchor the line. The defending Suburban League Defensive Player of the Year will have help up front from a rotation of seniors in Avery Macken, Dom Carte, Nate Booker, DJ McNeil and Jaekell Springer. At linebacker, it will be Angeloff, Gibson, Angelo Harper, Asim Lateaf, and Macon rotating through. Larry and Owens will hold down the secondary at the cornerback spot.

Offensively, the Magics will look to run the ball with Macon, hoping he can provide the same kind of production his brother did in purple. The offensive line returns a pair of starters at guard in Macken and Carte, who should be able to help the run gam succeed.

COACH SAID

“I am looking forward to getting our boys out and letting them compete.” – Tony Gotto

2022 Schedule:

8/19 vs Wadsworth

8/26 at Stow-Munroe Falls

9/2 at St. Vincent-St. Mary

9/9 at Kent Roosevelt

9/16 vs Highland

9/23 at Revere

9/30 vs Copley

10/7 at Aurora

10/14 vs Cuyahoga Falls

10/21 vs Tallmadge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

St.C Wins High Scoring Affair With Canton South

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville opened their season Friday with a 48-34 win over Canton South. The Wildcats actually jumped out to an early 13-0 over the Red Devils in the first quarter. Touchdown runs from Dino Burk and Andrew Vera gave the Red Devils a 14-13 lead. Tied 20-20 late in the second quarter, Vera […]
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Big fourth quarter propels Medina to win in opener

Medina won a back-and-forth affair against Warren G. Harding, beginning the 2022 season with a 33-10 win. The Battling Bees jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, driving for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. The Raiders got a late first half field goal, and added a...
MEDINA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Reno Saccoccia Ohio’s All-Time Wins Leader

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville head coach Reno Saccoccia became Ohio’s all-time high school football wins leader Friday win Big Red’s 21-0 win over Louisville. Now in his 40th season coach Saccoccia has 402 wins. He passes Jim France of Akron Coventry and Akron Manchester who had 401. Now 1-0 Big Red visits New Philadelphia next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tallmadge, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Barberton, OH
Education
City
Barberton, OH
Barberton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Barberton, OH
Football
WKYC

Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies

CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Def#Football Teams#St Vincent#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Barberton Magics#Division Ii#Olmsted Falls#All Suburban League
US 103.1

When a Jefferson Airplane Concert Turned Into a ‘War Zone’

Jefferson Airplane’s legacy may be intertwined with peace, love and the hippie counterculture, but the vibes were far from serene on Aug. 21, 1972, during the group’s performance at the Rubber Bowl in Akron, Ohio. A crowd of roughly 20,000 fans filled the stadium that day, but the...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide

AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
AKRON, OH
Fox 19

4 nap pods now available at 3 locations across University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Noelle Barry is a Junior at the University of Akron, and she knows all about the stress of dealing with final exams and juggling her personal life. Which is why she’s extremely excited for nap pods being installed on campus. Students can use them to...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Louisville Man Killed in Two-Car Route 44 Accident

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Louisville man is dead in a two-car accident in the city of Louisville from Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was hit head on on Route 44 at the south end of the city. He was...
LOUISVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy