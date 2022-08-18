Barberton football looks to defend its Suburban League American Division title

The Magics hope to repeat last season’s success and then some.

SBLive is previewing some of the best Ohio high school football teams from all divisions. Here, we focus on Suburban League American Division champion Barberton.

Barberton Magics

HEAD COACH

Tony Gotto , ninth season, 60-26

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 10-2, Division II playoff qualifier

Conference Record: 7-0 , champions, Suburban League American Division

Playoffs: Def. Lakewood 38-7; Lost to Olmsted Falls 41-7 in second round.

KEY DEPARTURES

DL John Jackson, second-team All-Ohio

DB/WR Kaige Lowe, third-team All-Ohio

RB Cameron Macon, third-team All-Ohio

QB Chandon Lee

WR Hayden Macko

LB/RB Mason Dewitt

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior DL Roosevelt Andrews – Named first-team All-Ohio last year when he led the team with 107 tackles and 20 sacks. Of his 107 stops, 34 of them were for loss. He was named the Suburban League Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior WR/LB Rylan Angeloff – Has the chance to be one of the most dynamic players on the field on offense for the Magics. His ability to get open has earned him the nickname “Waffle House” because he is open 24/7. Defensively, he has shown to be a tram player by converting from cornerback to linebacker to fill a void.

Senior LB/DE Corey Gibson - Had 77 tackles and 10 sacks last year in being named All-Suburban League.

Junior DB/WR Kenny Larry – As a defensive back last season, Larry had two interceptions and 20 tackles. This season, he will also be asked to play wide receiver and has shown his athletic ability early on in scrimmages.

Junior RB Xzavier Macon – The younger brother of All-Ohio running back Cam Macon, he has shown flashes of high-level play already for the Magics. He could be the key this year to a successful offensive attack in Barberton.

Sophomore DB DaJaun Owens – Started nine games as a freshman last season and had 21 tackles. He was often matched up against the other team’s top receiver.

OUTLOOK

Barberton lost just one game in the regular season in 2021 and went through the Suburban League American Division unblemished. The Magics are hoping that with a healthy season, they can repeat as conference champions and then make a run in the playoffs.

On defense, the Magics will again rely on Andrews to anchor the line. The defending Suburban League Defensive Player of the Year will have help up front from a rotation of seniors in Avery Macken, Dom Carte, Nate Booker, DJ McNeil and Jaekell Springer. At linebacker, it will be Angeloff, Gibson, Angelo Harper, Asim Lateaf, and Macon rotating through. Larry and Owens will hold down the secondary at the cornerback spot.

Offensively, the Magics will look to run the ball with Macon, hoping he can provide the same kind of production his brother did in purple. The offensive line returns a pair of starters at guard in Macken and Carte, who should be able to help the run gam succeed.

COACH SAID

“I am looking forward to getting our boys out and letting them compete.” – Tony Gotto

2022 Schedule:

8/19 vs Wadsworth

8/26 at Stow-Munroe Falls

9/2 at St. Vincent-St. Mary

9/9 at Kent Roosevelt

9/16 vs Highland

9/23 at Revere

9/30 vs Copley

10/7 at Aurora

10/14 vs Cuyahoga Falls

10/21 vs Tallmadge