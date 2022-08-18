Read full article on original website
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law, ruling it harms Black voters
The Supreme Court sided with Georgia voters on Friday and reinstated a federal judge's ruling that the current system disadvantages Black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law, according to court documents. Why it matters: It forced this year's election for the state's Public Service Commission to be...
Michigan court temporarily blocks pre-Roe abortion ban
A county judge in Michigan on Friday ruled that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban. Driving the news: Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham said that enforcing the ban would "send the health care system into crisis." Catch up fast: The 1931 law makes abortion illegal unless...
Privacy law's hidden roadblock: Americans' beliefs
Americans' conception of privacy itself, as much as a deadlocked Congress, stands in the way of the U.S. adopting a national digital privacy law, experts tell Axios. The big picture: U.S. citizens, uniquely among global populations, think of privacy as the right to decide who enters their space. Zoom out:...
Kansas vote recount confirms results backing abortion rights
Kansas officials confirmed a vote upholding abortion rights following a partial recount Sunday, per AP. Driving the news: Officials reviewed the ballots of nine of Kansas' 105 counties at the request of Melissa Leavitt after voters this month rejected an amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion from the state's constitution.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Judge says Mormon church can't withhold information in abuse case
A judge in Arizona ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can't withhold information in a sex abuse lawsuit under the state's "clergy-penitent privilege." Driving the news: The man, who died in 2017, posted footage of himself abusing his daughters and bragged about it online, so he effectively waived his own confidentiality, the judge ruled.
Appeals court upholds ruling ordering DOJ to release memo on Mueller report
The Department of Justice must release a 2019 memorandum supporting then-Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to clear former President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled on Friday. The big picture: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential...
N.C. Supreme Court rules against "racially gerrymandered" legislature
The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state legislature may not have the authority to pass amendments to the state constitution because lawmakers were elected based on district maps that were "unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered." Why it matters: The NAACP brought the lawsuit after the General Assembly narrowly enacted...
Judge rejects Lindsey Graham's effort to delay testimony in 2020 election probe
A federal judge said Friday that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) should not be allowed to delay his appearance before the Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Driving the news: Earlier this week, Graham was ordered to comply with a subpoena and testify but his attorneys...
Judge temporarily blocks Utah's transgender athlete ban
A state judge temporarily blocked Utah's controversial law that bars transgender girls from competing in school sports matching their gender identity on Thursday, saying it "is plainly unfavorable treatment." Why it matters: The injunction against the law, which went into effect on July 1, arose from a lawsuit from three...
House panel probes online threats to federal law enforcement
The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats made against federal law enforcement on social media. Why it matters: The probe comes amid a spike in threats after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, including against FBI and DOJ officials and the judge who approved the search warrant. It also comes after...
Trump wants "special master" to review evidence taken from Mar-a-Lago: Attorney
Former President Donald Trump is considering filing a motion that calls for a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, his attorney said on Mark Levin's radio show. Driving the news: Trump's attorney Jim Trusty told Levin that there needs to be a "special master"...
Surprise billing rule gets new rules for working out disputes
A year and a half after Congress protected patients from surprise medical bills, the Biden administration has finalized the process for deciding who'll actually pick up the tab. Why it matters: Billions of dollars are at stake — either for providers or for insurers and employers. The big picture:...
