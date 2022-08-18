ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Axios

Michigan court temporarily blocks pre-Roe abortion ban

A county judge in Michigan on Friday ruled that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban. Driving the news: Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham said that enforcing the ban would "send the health care system into crisis." Catch up fast: The 1931 law makes abortion illegal unless...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Privacy law's hidden roadblock: Americans' beliefs

Americans' conception of privacy itself, as much as a deadlocked Congress, stands in the way of the U.S. adopting a national digital privacy law, experts tell Axios. The big picture: U.S. citizens, uniquely among global populations, think of privacy as the right to decide who enters their space. Zoom out:...
LAW
Axios

Kansas vote recount confirms results backing abortion rights

Kansas officials confirmed a vote upholding abortion rights following a partial recount Sunday, per AP. Driving the news: Officials reviewed the ballots of nine of Kansas' 105 counties at the request of Melissa Leavitt after voters this month rejected an amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion from the state's constitution.
KANSAS STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Judge says Mormon church can't withhold information in abuse case

A judge in Arizona ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can't withhold information in a sex abuse lawsuit under the state's "clergy-penitent privilege." Driving the news: The man, who died in 2017, posted footage of himself abusing his daughters and bragged about it online, so he effectively waived his own confidentiality, the judge ruled.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

N.C. Supreme Court rules against "racially gerrymandered" legislature

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state legislature may not have the authority to pass amendments to the state constitution because lawmakers were elected based on district maps that were "unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered." Why it matters: The NAACP brought the lawsuit after the General Assembly narrowly enacted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Judge temporarily blocks Utah's transgender athlete ban

A state judge temporarily blocked Utah's controversial law that bars transgender girls from competing in school sports matching their gender identity on Thursday, saying it "is plainly unfavorable treatment." Why it matters: The injunction against the law, which went into effect on July 1, arose from a lawsuit from three...
UTAH STATE
Axios

House panel probes online threats to federal law enforcement

The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats made against federal law enforcement on social media. Why it matters: The probe comes amid a spike in threats after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, including against FBI and DOJ officials and the judge who approved the search warrant. It also comes after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Surprise billing rule gets new rules for working out disputes

A year and a half after Congress protected patients from surprise medical bills, the Biden administration has finalized the process for deciding who'll actually pick up the tab. Why it matters: Billions of dollars are at stake — either for providers or for insurers and employers. The big picture:...
POLITICS
