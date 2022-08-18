ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hcplive.com

New AHA Statement Highlights Symptom Relevance in Cardiovascular Disease

The scientific statement reviews symptoms associated with ACS, heart failure, valvular disorders, stroke, rhythm disorders, and peripheral vascular disease. The betterment of cardiovascular disease (CVD) symptoms may be an integral part of disease management, but it is crucial to understand that symptoms can vary over time in both frequency or severity.
