New AHA Statement Highlights Symptom Relevance in Cardiovascular Disease
The scientific statement reviews symptoms associated with ACS, heart failure, valvular disorders, stroke, rhythm disorders, and peripheral vascular disease. The betterment of cardiovascular disease (CVD) symptoms may be an integral part of disease management, but it is crucial to understand that symptoms can vary over time in both frequency or severity.
Phase 1/2 Trial Reports Positive Initial Clinical Data of VRDN-001 in Thyroid Eye Disease
Significant rapid improvement were observed in both signs and symptoms of thyroid eye disease at week 6 after 2 infusions of 10mg/kg VRDN-001. This week, Viridian Therapeutics, Inc reported positive initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the anti-IGF-1R antibody VRDN-001 in patients with active thyroid eye disease (TED).
