PHOTOS: UGA hosts first student event of the new school year
University of Georgia students flooded to the Tate Student Center for the “First Night @ the First” on Saturday evening. First-year students and returning students alike had the opportunity to socialize and enjoy the festivities following move-in last weekend. The event serves as the first event of the new school year and featured free shirts, food and other giveaways as well as activities such as glow golf, bingo, a foam party and mechanical bulldog.
UGA Residence Hall Association hosts Dawgfest
The University of Georgia Residence Hall Association hosted its first event of the semester on Sunday at Myers Quad to welcome students back to campus following move-in weekend. Dawgfest, a carnival-style event, was complete with games and activities such as a mechanical bulldog, ring toss and a chance to stuff...
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
7 things to do in your first month at UGA
Every August, tens of thousands of students flood the University of Georgia campus, arriving for the fall semester. As students get situated, it may seem like countless opportunities await in the Classic City. Whether it’s your first week in Athens or you’ve been around for a while, here’s seven things...
UGA events that students might not know about
The University of Georgia hosts a variety of events each semester, but many go overlooked or unattended. With classes resuming and students settling into their routines, it can be easy to miss out on experiences that can be interesting and fun. The Red & Black has compiled five often under-appreciated...
Athens NAACP wants community meeting with Superintendent selection
Alvin Sheats, a former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner who now serves as president of the Athens branch of the NAACP, wants a public hearing before the Clarke County School Board gives final approval to the selection of Robbie Hooker as the next Clarke County School Superintendent. Sheats wants a community meeting with Hooker, who was named the sole finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Xernona Thomas. Hooker is a former principal at Clarke Central High School.
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
Athens Goth Night returns at Ciné
It was a dark and stormy Saturday night in Athens. While rain poured outside, Ciné was flooded with vibrating music, people dancing in black latex and intricately painted faces. The downtown art house cinema was a hotspot for all things Goth. Saturday’s Athens Goth Night event was the first...
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village
Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
Athens News Matters: WUGA's First Voice on Air Returns for the Station's 35th Anniversary
WUGA celebrates its 35th anniversary this month. To help us mark the occasion, we turn to the first voice on the station’s air – Robb Holmes.
Athens News Matters: The Panel Discusses Possible Changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads
Our panel talks about the week in news, including possible changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads, and a major federal grant coming to ACC. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1, 2022. He has served as the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
Athens Area Humane Society receives beagles from largest dog rescue operation in US history
The Athens Area Humane Society received ten beagles from the Humane Society of the United States on Wednesday, following the largest dog rescue operation in U.S. history, according to a press release from AAHS. In July, 4,000 beagles were seized from Envigo RMS, a Virginia company that sells animals for...
High school football team gets police escort after students from opposing school reportedly 'jumped' a player
The Morgan County High School football team had to have a police escort to the interstate after students from the opposing school, Social Circle, reportedly proceeded to “jump” one of their players while the team was loading onto the bus following a game on Friday night. According to...
Georgia's Options at Defensive Line Dwindling in 2023, Where to Turn?
Georgia currently has 17 verbal commits in the 2023 recruiting class, with several massive targets having made their decisions in recent weeks along the defensive front class. We preview the names left on the board for you to know. Defensive line verbal commits: Jamaal Jarrett, DL*Seven ...
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
Kirby Smart indicates Georgia football No. 2 quarterback role could be situational
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck wasn’t ready the last time his number was called, and now he faces a mounting challenge from Brock Vandagriff for the No. 2 job entering the season. Coach Kirby Smart said after Scrimmage Two that “they both will be ready to go”...
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
Georgia volleyball takes four of five sets in exhibition match versus Clemson
Georgia volleyball won four out of five sets in Saturday’s exhibition match versus Clemson in Stegeman Coliseum. This was the first opportunity for fans to watch the 2022 team in action and a start to the Bulldogs season. “I thought it was a really positive day one for sure,”...
Found Dog: Bold Springs area in Walton County
Do you know this dog – found in Bold Springs area on Saturday morning. If you know who this dog belongs to, contact Melissa Truchan 770-315-9691. The dog is female, very playful and sweet. She’s clearly still in the baby stages and knows basic commands.
Georgia HS Wins 4OT Game on No Look, Over the Back Touchdown
It will be tough for any other high school football plays to top this touchdown pass this season.
