Athens, GA

Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA hosts first student event of the new school year

University of Georgia students flooded to the Tate Student Center for the “First Night @ the First” on Saturday evening. First-year students and returning students alike had the opportunity to socialize and enjoy the festivities following move-in last weekend. The event serves as the first event of the new school year and featured free shirts, food and other giveaways as well as activities such as glow golf, bingo, a foam party and mechanical bulldog.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Residence Hall Association hosts Dawgfest

The University of Georgia Residence Hall Association hosted its first event of the semester on Sunday at Myers Quad to welcome students back to campus following move-in weekend. Dawgfest, a carnival-style event, was complete with games and activities such as a mechanical bulldog, ring toss and a chance to stuff...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

7 things to do in your first month at UGA

Every August, tens of thousands of students flood the University of Georgia campus, arriving for the fall semester. As students get situated, it may seem like countless opportunities await in the Classic City. Whether it’s your first week in Athens or you’ve been around for a while, here’s seven things...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA events that students might not know about

The University of Georgia hosts a variety of events each semester, but many go overlooked or unattended. With classes resuming and students settling into their routines, it can be easy to miss out on experiences that can be interesting and fun. The Red & Black has compiled five often under-appreciated...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens NAACP wants community meeting with Superintendent selection

Alvin Sheats, a former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner who now serves as president of the Athens branch of the NAACP, wants a public hearing before the Clarke County School Board gives final approval to the selection of Robbie Hooker as the next Clarke County School Superintendent. Sheats wants a community meeting with Hooker, who was named the sole finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Xernona Thomas. Hooker is a former principal at Clarke Central High School.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons

To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Athens Goth Night returns at Ciné

It was a dark and stormy Saturday night in Athens. While rain poured outside, Ciné was flooded with vibrating music, people dancing in black latex and intricately painted faces. The downtown art house cinema was a hotspot for all things Goth. Saturday’s Athens Goth Night event was the first...
ATHENS, GA
secretatlanta.co

Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village

Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
HELEN, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: The Panel Discusses Possible Changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads

Our panel talks about the week in news, including possible changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads, and a major federal grant coming to ACC. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1, 2022. He has served as the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Found Dog: Bold Springs area in Walton County

Do you know this dog – found in Bold Springs area on Saturday morning. If you know who this dog belongs to, contact Melissa Truchan 770-315-9691. The dog is female, very playful and sweet. She’s clearly still in the baby stages and knows basic commands.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

