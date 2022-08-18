ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He wouldn’t stop coming’: Mother claims self-defense after killing alleged intruder

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE — A woman told police she was forced to shoot and kill an intruder who broke into her home.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release that they are investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly shooting Monday morning. Police did not identify the victim or the person who pulled the trigger.

The woman who lives in the house told WTMJ that she had been in the shower when she heard her 12- and 14-year-old children screaming, and immediately raced to her room and grabbed her gun. The woman, who did not want to be identified, told the station that the suspect was already being attacked by her two dogs, but that she shot him multiple times when “he wouldn’t stop coming.”

While Milwaukee police said that a 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting, she was released and has not been charged. The police department said the incident was referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The mother told WTMJ that her children are scared, and the family plans to move once they find a new place to live. She told the station that she bought the gun 10 years ago after discovering a man sleeping under her child’s bed.

“I knew I’d be able to do it [shoot the intruder],” she told WTMJ. “To protect my kids.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine murder convict bit off inmate's ear in jail, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Montreal Greer, convicted in the death of Rebecca Rannow on Aug. 13, 2021, faces new charges after prosecutors say he bit part of an inmate's ear off inside the Racine County Jail. Greer's new charges include mayhem and battery by prisoners. The attack happened on Aug. 12,...
RACINE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-20-22 fdl police investigating apparent homicide

Fond du Lac police are investigating an apparent homicide. Shortly before 7:30am Saturday police and rescue personnel were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street for an individual laying on the ground. Police found a 40 year old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
FOND DU LAC, WI
