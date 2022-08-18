ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Pet of the Week: Hooch

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Hooch

Don’t even try to tell me that I’m not the most handsome dog you’ve ever seen. My name is Hooch and I have a lot going for me. I never thought I’d be calling a shelter my home, but sometimes things happen in life that are beyond our control. I’m a whole lot of dog and I need to be sure that my next human has enough time, attention and space for me. My last home had a dog and a cat and I was regularly around children in my last life, so I’m comfortable with all that. Come and see me!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Marathon County, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

