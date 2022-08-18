ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Eagle Arms Gun Show Attendees Lied On Paperwork To Buy Firearms: Police

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Davette Anderson (left), Devon Warren (middle), and Cheissa Robinson. Photo Credit: Caernarvon Township Police Department

Six people attending a gun show were arrested after they lied on their paperwork to buy firearms, authorities said.

The following people were nabbed at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center from Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Caernarvon Township police:

  • Davette Anderson, 55
  • Shadeed Morgan, 42
  • Devon Warren, 31
  • Stephen Knight Jr., 26
  • Cheissa Robinson, 36
  • Christopher Williams, 24

All were charged with the sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities.

