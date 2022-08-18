Read full article on original website
Latimer Urges Fire Safety Due to Lack of Rainfall
Due to a lack of rainfall recently, County Executive George Latimer is urging residents to follow safety precautions to reduce the risk of fires breaking out in Westchester. “The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has declared a High Fire Danger Warning for Westchester County and most of the state,” Latimer said. “This is the second highest fire danger level and it means that Westchester is at very high risk for fire.”
Putnam County Sales Tax Revenue and ARPA Funding
Municipal leaders from across the county turned out for Putnam County Legislature committee meeting in late June to ask the legislators to consider County Executive MaryEllen Odell’s proposal to give the towns and villages $10 million in funding from the county’s sales tax revenue and ARPA funding. “This...
Putnam County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI LABOR DAY / END OF SUMMER “High Visibility Engagement Campaign”
STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs August 19 through September 5, 2022. Sheriff Kevin J. McConville announced today that the Putnam County Sheriffs Office along with the New York State Police, Carmel and Kent Police Departments and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
Meet Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Honoree - John Patrick
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. Here, we introduce you to the nonprofit's 2022 honoree - John Patrick. You may...
Stamford Public Schools, Police, Mayor, Hold Active Shooter Awareness Sessions
The Mayor’s Office, the Stamford Police Department, and Stamford Public Schools are hosting important active shooter awareness sessions for staff on August 24th from 9:30 am – 11:30 am and 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm. There will also be a session for families and community members on August...
Shop Ridgefield and Tax Free Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27!
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week is Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27 - Shop RIDGEFIELD!. Just in time for back-to-school shopping, this year will be Connecticut's 22nd Sales Tax-Free Week and it begins on Sunday!. According to state statute, Sales Tax-Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August...
Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker announces resignation, will assume new position with Town of Wilton
This week, Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker announced to the community that he submitted his resignation from the office of First Selectman, effective midnight on Tuesday, September 6. While the vacancy in the First Selectman’s office will require a special election in the near future, as well as an appointment...
Putnam County Deputy Corey Berke Awarded County Veteran's Medal
On November 11, 2019, the County of Putnam presented its local servicemen with a Veterans Service Medal, a physical representation of the County's appreciation for the sacrifices each veteran made to protect the freedom our nation is fortunate to continue to enjoy. Now, over two years after this historic ceremony, the Veterans Service Medal Advisory Panel has made it possible to bestow the same honor to Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy Corey Berke.
CT's Beardsley Zoo Launches Second Zoomobile
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announced that a second Zoomobile sponsored by the Pediatric Care Alliance with Connecticut Children’s and Hartford HealthCare is now roaring off to schools in the area. The second Zoo vehicle has been wrapped with a colorful Amur tiger design and is ready to zoo-m throughout the region to educate children in schools, camps, and other facilities about popular Zoo animals and other impactful STREAM activities.
BCSD Board of Education To Hold Special Meeting/Work Session On Wednesday, August 24, 2022
The Brewster Central School District Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting/Work Session on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 6:00pm at Brewster High School, 50 Foggintown Road, Brewster. Registration is not required for in person attendance. The Work Session is for the purpose of BOE Discussion on goal setting...
Ridgefield Public Schools and First Student Bus Company prepare our youngest students for school!
Ridgefield Public Schools is preparing their youngest students for the start of the school year and shared some amazing photos on social media of Kindergarten Bus Orientation which is currently underway. "This adorable rite of passage is an important reminder of the precious passengers on board. Please be patient and...
Important Back-to-School Information for Brookfield Families
CES – 9/6 & 9/14. – No School Labor Day 9/5 Rosh Hashanah 9/26 2022. Student and staff safety is our number one priority. The Boards of Education, Selectmen and Finance have approved the recommendation of the Security Task Force. Over the summer, the plan to enhance security personnel at our schools was presented and discussed among elected boards. Parent and resident input was received and considered by the Board of Education and Security Task Force. The plan includes: • Adding 2 School Resource Officers (SRO) at each elementary school.
Redding Home for Sale: Public Open House on Saturday at 48 Old Stagecoach Road
Picture perfect expanded country cape on 2.09 level acres with inground heated gunite pool, expansive deck, and three season porch in top Redding Center location. Pride of ownership abounds in this immaculate home with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant natural light. The dramatic beamed/vaulted family room offers brick fireplace, skylights, ceiling fan, French doors to the deck, and is wide open to the sunny breakfast area. The newly remodeled kitchen features bright white cabinetry w/contrasting dark granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and designer subway tile backsplash.
Services planned for lifelong Danbury resident Paula T. Cappiello, age 81
Paula T. Cappiello, age 81, of Danbury, Connecticut, loving wife of Frank J. Cappiello Sr. and affectionate mother of three, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022. Paula was born in Danbury on December 20, 1940, a daughter of the late Kamil and Laurice (Habib) Saffi. A lifelong Danbury resident, she attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1958 followed by a completed course of study at the former Crandall’s Business School of Danbury.
Girls Just Wanna Have FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS Fundraising Brunch on Saturday at Molly Darcy's
Girls Just Wanna Have FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS Fundraising Brunch on Saturday, August 20 at Molly Darcy's in Danbury from 11 to 2pm. In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, now is the time to take action to aid & support women in affected states in gaining access to abortion services.
⏰ Only a Few More Weeks Left to Enjoy FREE ADMISSION for CT Kids!
Bring your kids or grandkids to The Maritime Aquarium this weekend — it’s FREE! Now through Labor Day, we're offering free entry for all Connecticut residents 18 and under – along with one accompanying adult in each group – as part of the “CT Summer at the Museum" admission program.
First Day of School for Bethel Students is Monday, August 29 (Full Day)
Reminder - Monday, August 29th - the First Day of School is a FULL DAY. Click here for the 2022-2023 School Times Schedule. Our state required plan for Safe Return to In-person Learning Plan are posted on our website. It contains the procedures for students and staff who are symptomatic OR have tested positive for COVID-19. If you have any questions about those protocols, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Health Supervisor, Lisa Davenport ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or your school nurse. If you have feedback on that plan, please complete the Google Form.
Love Books? Darien Library is HIRING!
Darien Library seeks a friendly, curious, and motivated individual to work as a part-time Reader’s Advisor Assistant in the Reader Services department. The successful candidate will work one-on-one with the public at our Welcome Desk and provide patrons with reader advisory services. The successful candidate will have excellent interpersonal skills, provide compassionate customer service to all library patrons, demonstrate a love of books and reading, and work collaboratively in a fast-paced, friendly environment.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: Burn Boot Camp
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Burn Boot...
Mompreneurs bring 2 blue hens art room to Ridgefield
2 blue hens art room (formerly Pop Art! kids), a sensory, process art experience for young artists, is set to open its studio doors at 80 Grove Street the week of September 5. The brainchild of two moms, Rosie and Liz, 2 Blue Hens Art Room offers sensory and art playgroups and classes for children age one through ten. By thoughtfully encouraging young artists to unleash their inner creativity, Rosie and Liz provide budding artists the tools to explore, discover and create.
