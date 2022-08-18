ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Felonious Assault#Prison#Violent Crime#Wood
cleveland19.com

Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
EASTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter

Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Couple face shoplifting charges: North Olmsted Police Blotter

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police officers at 7:41 p.m. on July 31 responded to Walmart regarding two suspected shoplifters. A store loss prevention officer said the man and woman went through a self-checkout register and appeared to fail to scan a large number of items. As the couple left the store, the security employee stopped them and escorted them to an office, where the store recovered 44 items that were not scanned in the transaction. The value of the items totaled nearly $40, according to a police reporter. The woman told police they miscounted the amount of baby food in their cart.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Akron police investigate deadly shooting over motorcycle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 37-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot by a 21-year-old man. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. as the men were fighting over a motorcycle. Akron police said the man accused the 37-year-old of stealing his motorcycle, shot...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter

A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor

LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy