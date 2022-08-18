Read full article on original website
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
Cleveland family searches for answers after 41YO man dies on Thursday
The damage done by a string of shootings throughout Cleveland continue to echo in the community, as dozens gathered along Lake Erie to honor the life of one of those victims.
3 fatal shootings in Cleveland over past 24 hours: Timeline of shootings
CLEVELAND — There has been a violent start to the weekend in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three individuals died following separate shootings across Cleveland between Friday and Saturday morning. Here is a...
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man is dead after being shot several times in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to Cleveland police. The 28-year-old has not been publicly identified in the shooting that happened at 3 a.m. Saturday on Bohn Road near East 40th Street, according to Cleveland police. Police say no arrests have been made.
Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil for the 41-year-old man found dead in a stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side was held Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old, later identified as Major Whitley, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue on Aug. 18.
28-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland after alleged altercation
CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man is dead following an alleged overnight altercation that ended in a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It was around 3 a.m. when officers responded to the...
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
Couple face shoplifting charges: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police officers at 7:41 p.m. on July 31 responded to Walmart regarding two suspected shoplifters. A store loss prevention officer said the man and woman went through a self-checkout register and appeared to fail to scan a large number of items. As the couple left the store, the security employee stopped them and escorted them to an office, where the store recovered 44 items that were not scanned in the transaction. The value of the items totaled nearly $40, according to a police reporter. The woman told police they miscounted the amount of baby food in their cart.
Akron police investigate deadly shooting over motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 37-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot by a 21-year-old man. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. as the men were fighting over a motorcycle. Akron police said the man accused the 37-year-old of stealing his motorcycle, shot...
37-year-old man shot and killed in Akron after allegedly trying to steal motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Akron. It was around 7:22 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street after a 21-year-old man called police to say he shot another man who allegedly tried to take his motorcycle.
Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter
A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor
LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
Employee dies after TimkenSteel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
Comments / 4