Public Health

WVNews

Officials celebrate completion of site development for West Virginia AeroTech Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport recently celebrated the culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 21, 1861: Confederate troops under Gen. John B. Floyd crossed the Gauley River at Carnifex Ferry, Nicholas County, and began...
POLITICS
WVNews

Stankus to join W.Va. Department of Ed. as deputy superintendent

CHARLESTON — Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools. Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

9-hour standoff, shootout ends with police shooting 2 suspects dead in Mount Vernon, Ohio

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying to bring the standoff to a peaceful end.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WVNews

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WVNews

State's vision of aviation development is soaring to new levels

For being a small, mountainous, rural state, West Virginia’s aerospace industry is booming, thanks to a combination of vision, hard work and support from our federal lawmakers who continue to help the flow of federal grants to job-developing projects. One only has to look at North Central West Virginia...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Remains of WVa soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried next month. Graveside services for U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, will be held Sept. 2 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, the Army said in a news release.
AVONDALE, WV
WVNews

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
MULBERRY, AR
WVNews

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation...
OHIO STATE

