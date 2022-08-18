Read full article on original website
Officials celebrate completion of site development for West Virginia AeroTech Park
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport recently celebrated the culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
West Virginia fed trial now set in mid-January in alleged Navy nuke sub espionage case
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia federal trial for a Navy engineer and his wife on espionage-related allegations was set to begin Jan. 17 in Martinsburg after District Judge Gina M. Groh rejected binding plea agreements that had been taken by a federal magistrate. Groh tipped her...
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 21, 1861: Confederate troops under Gen. John B. Floyd crossed the Gauley River at Carnifex Ferry, Nicholas County, and began...
Stankus to join W.Va. Department of Ed. as deputy superintendent
CHARLESTON — Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools. Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University,...
West Virginia's new education leaders face daunting task: Improving test scores
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New leadership at the West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education take over at a time when state public school students continue to lag in standardized test scores because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New state School Superintendent David Roach and Board of...
Efforts to restart special session at a 'real stalemate,' West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year remains in a technical timeout after lawmakers failed to pass legislation related to tax reform and abortion last month. Negotiations between his office and lawmakers remain at a “real stalemate,” according to Gov....
California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ohio hog farmer Joe Brandt changed his operation a few years ago to give his pigs more room and keep pregnant sows out of the narrow crates used by most farms. Brandt said he wanted to treat his pigs more humanely, but in doing...
9-hour standoff, shootout ends with police shooting 2 suspects dead in Mount Vernon, Ohio
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying to bring the standoff to a peaceful end.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
State's vision of aviation development is soaring to new levels
For being a small, mountainous, rural state, West Virginia’s aerospace industry is booming, thanks to a combination of vision, hard work and support from our federal lawmakers who continue to help the flow of federal grants to job-developing projects. One only has to look at North Central West Virginia...
Remains of WVa soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried next month. Graveside services for U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, will be held Sept. 2 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, the Army said in a news release.
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation...
Inflation Reduction Act could incentivize more clean power generation in West Virginia
WASHINGTON (WV News) — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden recently signed into law, could help pave the way for a more diverse energy-generation landscape in West Virginia, some experts are saying. The wide-ranging bill, crafted through negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and...
Inflation slows in July; average price per gallon of gasoline dips below $4 in West Virginia
Still-high inflation showed signs of slowing last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July report that came out Aug. 10. July’s inflation had a net zero increase from June. “The last inflation report that we got showed a kind of slightly lower rate of inflation than...
