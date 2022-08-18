Read full article on original website
Related
Best iPad deals for August 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
Finding the best deal on an iPad is all about timing. And while Apple’s fifth-generation iPad air – arriving in March and now featuring the company’s powerful M1 chip – hasn’t yet had a huge impact on the price of its existing tablets, there are still some eye-catching discounts to be found on the more expensive iPad pro models. We’ve also included deals on the smaller iPad mini and entry-level iPad, too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse...
Engadget
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite drops to $110, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Labor Day is rapidly approaching and we're already starting to see more...
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Our reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro
This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Sam Rutherford are joined by the Washington Post’s Chris Velazco to discuss their thoughts on Samsung’s latest foldables and wearables after having spent close to a week with them. Are the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 ready for the mainstream? Is it more fun reviewing these devices than regular phones? Then, our hosts talk Apple’s next iPhone event, as well as Airbnb woes.
Engadget
'Jetpack Joyride 2' debuts as an Apple Arcade exclusive
It took more than a decade, but there's finally a sequel to Jetpack Joyride — if not for everyone. Halfbrick Studios has released Jetpack Joyride 2 as an Apple Arcade exclusive for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV. Sorry, Android fans. The endless flier revolves around more "story-driven" gameplay with a new character to play (Betty Beefpies) as well as fresh mechanics and more detailed graphics. In that light, Halfbrick is effectively dragging the game into the modern era.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Search ads could arrive in Apple Maps as early as next year
Apple could integrate ads into Maps as early as next year, according to . Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the company’s engineering team has already begun preparing the software to support search ads. Consumers will reportedly see Apple begin integrating that work starting sometime in 2023.
Engadget
Back up your files with 10TB of cloud storage for $89
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Cloud storage provides a convenient way to store excess files like photos and videos you don’t access often, but its uses extend far beyond that. You could share documents between colleagues, archive completed projects and even back up entire system images. However, big names like and have recurring subscription fees. If you want to house all of your content at a flat rate, consider Prism Drive. This platform could save you hundreds of dollars in the long run, and .
Comments / 0