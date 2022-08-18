ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best iPad deals for August 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

Finding the best deal on an iPad is all about timing. And while Apple’s fifth-generation iPad air – arriving in March and now featuring the company’s powerful M1 chip – hasn’t yet had a huge impact on the price of its existing tablets, there are still some eye-catching discounts to be found on the more expensive iPad pro models. We’ve also included deals on the smaller iPad mini and entry-level iPad, too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Our reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Sam Rutherford are joined by the Washington Post’s Chris Velazco to discuss their thoughts on Samsung’s latest foldables and wearables after having spent close to a week with them. Are the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 ready for the mainstream? Is it more fun reviewing these devices than regular phones? Then, our hosts talk Apple’s next iPhone event, as well as Airbnb woes.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

'Jetpack Joyride 2' debuts as an Apple Arcade exclusive

It took more than a decade, but there's finally a sequel to Jetpack Joyride — if not for everyone. Halfbrick Studios has released Jetpack Joyride 2 as an Apple Arcade exclusive for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV. Sorry, Android fans. The endless flier revolves around more "story-driven" gameplay with a new character to play (Betty Beefpies) as well as fresh mechanics and more detailed graphics. In that light, Halfbrick is effectively dragging the game into the modern era.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pencil#Adonit#Ipad Air#Ipad Pro
Engadget

Search ads could arrive in Apple Maps as early as next year

Apple could integrate ads into Maps as early as next year, according to . Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the company’s engineering team has already begun preparing the software to support search ads. Consumers will reportedly see Apple begin integrating that work starting sometime in 2023.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Back up your files with 10TB of cloud storage for $89

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Cloud storage provides a convenient way to store excess files like photos and videos you don’t access often, but its uses extend far beyond that. You could share documents between colleagues, archive completed projects and even back up entire system images. However, big names like and have recurring subscription fees. If you want to house all of your content at a flat rate, consider Prism Drive. This platform could save you hundreds of dollars in the long run, and .
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy