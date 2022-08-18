ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincy Beerfest kicks off at TQL Stadium on Saturday

CINCINNATI — On Saturday, TQL Stadium will host the inaugural Cincy Beerfest. The new event, that will benefit the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation will celebrate Cincinnati's brewing history and soccer in the Queen City. Fans will be able to choose between two different sessions to sample over...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

TANK's Southbank Shuttle Trolley returns after more than a 2-year hiatus

COVINGTON, Ky. — Starting Saturday, TANK's Southbank Shuttle Trolley is back. The trolley buses will once again be "clang-clanging" their way through the riverfront cities of Covington, Newport and downtown Cincinnati. In March 2020, COVID-19 forced the temporary halt of service, with operator resources being a primary challenge, even...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Cincinnati Zoo
WLWT 5

Coroner: 38-year-old man killed in crash in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, Ronald Winans Jr., 38, was killed in the crash. No further details on the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight

GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
GREENDALE, IN
WLWT 5

1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy