FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
WLWT 5
The final day of the Black Family Reunion began with a celebration of faith
CINCINNATI — The rain could not dampen the spirits of the Black family reunion as the final day began with a celebration of faith. “It is always an amazing weekend, and Sunday culminates it. And in the Black community, Sunday is church," said one man. A message of praise...
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community
CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
WLWT 5
Cincy Beerfest kicks off at TQL Stadium on Saturday
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, TQL Stadium will host the inaugural Cincy Beerfest. The new event, that will benefit the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation will celebrate Cincinnati's brewing history and soccer in the Queen City. Fans will be able to choose between two different sessions to sample over...
WLWT 5
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
WLWT 5
TANK's Southbank Shuttle Trolley returns after more than a 2-year hiatus
COVINGTON, Ky. — Starting Saturday, TANK's Southbank Shuttle Trolley is back. The trolley buses will once again be "clang-clanging" their way through the riverfront cities of Covington, Newport and downtown Cincinnati. In March 2020, COVID-19 forced the temporary halt of service, with operator resources being a primary challenge, even...
WLWT 5
Woman suffers medical emergency, crashes van into pool at King's Island Camp Cedar
MASON, Ohio — A woman drove her van into a pool at King’s Island Camp Cedar on Friday, officials said. According to park officials, the woman had a medical emergency while driving. Medical personnel arrived quickly to the scene and transported the woman to a local hospital. No...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
WLWT 5
Lakota East grad, football player among 3 killed in crash near Indiana State University
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Indiana State University announced Sunday that three students died in a single-vehicle accident. A release from the university's athletics department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players. Police were working to identify the three who died. According to...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 38-year-old man killed in crash in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Coroner's Office, Ronald Winans Jr., 38, was killed in the crash. No further details on the...
WLWT 5
Police: 71-year-old hit, killed while riding bike in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A 71-year-old man is dead after he was hit while riding his bike in Indian Hill. It happened Aug. 20 around 8:29 a.m. when Indian Hill Rangers and Madeira Fire responded to the intersection of Gibbon and Beech Trail for a report of a crash.
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WLWT 5
18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
WLWT 5
OTR residents voicing their concerns about the barricades on Main Street
CINCINNATI — It's been nearly two weeks since multiple people were shot on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine during a busy night out. Now, many residents and community members are speaking out about new restrictions the city and police have put in place to keep the area safer. The sidewalk...
WLWT 5
30-40 firefighters respond to Indiana house fire overnight
GREENDALE, Ind. — A house fire in Greendale, Indiana, garnered a massive response from local authorities early Monday morning. Officials say a report of a fire came in around 2:09 a.m. at a home on Ridge Avenue. We're told 30 to 40 firefighters from across the area, including departments in Kentucky and Ohio, helped to put out the fire.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools officials working to iron out start of year busing issues
CINCINNATI — Direct and to the point, Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants families in the Cincinnati Public School District to know she won't be happy until any and all bus stop glitches are resolved. "If all of our students are not getting to school on time, if all of our...
WLWT 5
1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
WLWT 5
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in West End
CINCINNATI — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the West End. The accident happened late Sunday night, just after 11 p.m., on Central Parkway near West Liberty Street. Officials say a man was crossing the street when he was hit by a...
WLWT 5
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
