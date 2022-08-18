ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, one hurt after crash near 19th Ave and Bell Road

By abc15.com staff
 3 days ago
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in north Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened just west of 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:20 a.m. They initially got calls of a single vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

A man in his late 40's reportedly died on scene, and a woman was transported to the hospital with what are being called "critical injuries."

Police have not released the identity of the person killed, or what led up to the crash.

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

