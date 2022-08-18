One dead, one hurt after crash near 19th Ave and Bell Road

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in north Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened just west of 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:20 a.m. They initially got calls of a single vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

A man in his late 40's reportedly died on scene, and a woman was transported to the hospital with what are being called "critical injuries."

Police have not released the identity of the person killed, or what led up to the crash.