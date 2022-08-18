ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

wdac.com

Fatal Lancaster County Motorcycle Crash Investigated

MANOR TOWNSHIP – One person died after a Lancaster County crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle. On Saturday, August 20 at 7:22 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road in Manor Township. Officers began to render aid to the motorcycle rider until EMS arrived. The rider died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash

A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster County Authorities Seek Shooting Suspect

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected in a shooting. On Sunday, August 14 around 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane at the Villages of Lancaster Green. The area is in close proximity to the complex’s pool which contained many children at the time of the shooting. Photos of the suspect have been released and can be seen below. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the shooting, please contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lampeter, PA
FOX 43

Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County Crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart

UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
#First Responders
PennLive.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports

A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police locate missing teen safely

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Aug. 8: Police announced the teen returned safely to his home. Previously: Police are searching for a missing teen in Lower Paxton Township. Pramis Bhattarai, 16, was last seen at home around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Lower Paxton Township Police. He is described...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured in York shooting, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
YORK, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

1 wounded in York shooting

Police in York are investigating a shooting. It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. One person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is not known.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police

State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York

The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

