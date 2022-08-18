Read full article on original website
Fatal Lancaster County Motorcycle Crash Investigated
MANOR TOWNSHIP – One person died after a Lancaster County crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle. On Saturday, August 20 at 7:22 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road in Manor Township. Officers began to render aid to the motorcycle rider until EMS arrived. The rider died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
