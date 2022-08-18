LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected in a shooting. On Sunday, August 14 around 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane at the Villages of Lancaster Green. The area is in close proximity to the complex’s pool which contained many children at the time of the shooting. Photos of the suspect have been released and can be seen below. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the shooting, please contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO