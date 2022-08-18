Read full article on original website
Lancaster County Authorities Seek Shooting Suspect
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected in a shooting. On Sunday, August 14 around 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane at the Villages of Lancaster Green. The area is in close proximity to the complex’s pool which contained many children at the time of the shooting. Photos of the suspect have been released and can be seen below. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the shooting, please contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
Shooting At Dauphin County Walmart
DAUPHIN COUNTY – A suspect is in police custody after a shooting at a Dauphin County Walmart. Officers responded Sunday at the Walmart located at 6535 Grayson Road around 5:17 p.m. Authorities learned that this was an isolated incident between two individuals. The suspect fled from the scene. The victim sustained a minor injury and is cooperating with the investigation. Swatara Township Police identified, located, and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the Harrisburg Police. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Lancaster City Road Project Announced By PennDOT
LANCASTER – PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City. The project involves milling, base replacement, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine Streets to E. Liberty Street. Weather permitting, the contractor will begin placing long-term construction signs on Friday, August 26. Motorists may encounter lane closures and traffic shifts during daylight hours. No traffic restrictions will be in place during Barnstormers baseball games.The project is expected to be completed by September 29, 2023.
