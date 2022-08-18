DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO