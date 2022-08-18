Read full article on original website
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
MedStar Employing Medics on Bicycles to Respond to Entertainment DistrictLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
fox4news.com
Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge
DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Deep Ellum shooting
DALLAS - A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning. This happened just before 3 a.m., in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Officers working in the area found a man lying on the ground with...
Jury declines to indict Dallas evangelist Rickie Rush amid assault allegations
DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Rickie Rush – a well-known megachurch pastor in Dallas – in two criminal cases, including one where a 15-year-old alleged that Rush raped him. Rush, the 63-year-old founder of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), faced...
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
Dallas Police release body cam footage of death
Dallas police released body cam video Friday, of a suspect’s death following an arrest. The police department’s internal affairs department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office are both investigating.
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 Years
Top: Bernard Jordan and Demitra Jordan; Bottom: L-R: Erica Jordan, Jamaal, and Jasmas (Jasmine)(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around Mollie Jordan and her family. Mollie worked as a nurse while living with her five grandchildren, Demetra (18), Bernard (16), Ericka (9), Jamaal (6), Ketrick (10), and her one-year-old great-granddaughter Jasmas. The family lived together in Dallas, Texas. That was where the family had congregated on the night of their tragedy.
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
fox4news.com
Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy pleads not guilty to weapons charge in federal court
DALLAS - A Dallas rapper faced weapons charges in federal court one day after U.S. Marshals served a warrant, arrested him, and seized a tiger cub from his home. Devarius Dontez Moore, also known as Trapboy Freddy, pleaded not guilty to weapons charges on Friday and is out of jail after being released with a leg monitor pending trial.
fox4news.com
1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
Dallas Observer
Attorney Mark Melton Claims Dallas County Court Forged Document in Eviction Case
Local attorney Mark Melton was just doing what he usually does, helping a local family — a single mom and her seven children — avoid eviction from their home. Then, an anonymous tipster called him, claiming someone with the court had filed a fabricated government document in the eviction case and that he needed to check it out.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JONES, ELLORIE MINON; W/F; POB: GRAPEVINE TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED/STUDENT;...
Police: Texas infant left in bushes, wrapped in T-shirt by juvenile mother
Police in Texas are investigating after a young mother left her newborn baby boy in the bushes outside an apartment complex wrapped in only a T-shirt.
Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home
DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
fox4news.com
North Texas woman pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot
DALLAS - A Colleyville woman pleaded guilty to storming the United States Capitol last year with a mob of fellow Trump supporters. Katherine Schwab was one of three people who took a private plane from Texas to Washington D.C. the day before the attack. One of those who accompanied her...
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media Threat
Arlington Police Department responded to a social media threat made against a local school.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. The Arlington Police Department beefed up security measures at Lamar High School on Friday, after a social media threat of violence was made against the school. WFAA reports that both Arlington PD and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat and out of caution added additional police resources in and around the school.
fox4news.com
Wrong-way driver released from hospital, jailed for triple-fatal crash
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A suspected drunken driver accused of killing three people in a head-on collision is out of the hospital and in jail. Jose Contreras, 25, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. His bond was set at $1 million for each charge. Two...
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask Mandate
Fort Worth ISD has reached a settlement with families suing over the district's mask mandate.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Last August, four parents sued the Fort Worth Independent School District board over the mask mandate. They have finally come to a settlement with the board. According to the Star-Telegram, the settlement includes conditions for any mask mandates to be implemented in the current school year.
