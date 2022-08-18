Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Buyout Plan For 6,000 Workers To Be Revealed This Week: Exclusive
The Blue Oval’s pivot away from internal combustion powered vehicles is hardly complete, but the gears have started turning, as the automaker is now running full throttle toward battery electric vehicles. While it is currently unclear when the company will solely build electric vehicles, the shift is inevitable. That pivot partially hinges on cost reductions at Ford Blue, the newly created internal combustion division within the company, and while Ford CEO Jim Farley hasn’t exactly been subtle about the company’s desire to cull its workforce to reduce expenses, concrete details haven’t come to light until now. Sources provided Ford Authority with the general scope of the latest Ford buyout plan and stated that the company intends to go public with it this week.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Device Detection And Reporting System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a device detection and reporting system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 8th, 2021, published on August 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0250582. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of patents pertaining to detection...
fordauthority.com
Kindred Bronco Debuts As New Restomod With Coyote V8 Hybrid Power
A number of companies have been building and selling vintage Ford Bronco restomods for years now, which can be equipped with all sorts of different powertrains, ranging from modern engines to all-electric power. However, one particular combination we haven’t seen before – at least, until now – is a Bronco with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but the new Kindred Bronco has now broken that mold by combining electric power with the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2021 Ford Bronco Sport By CGS Performance Products: Live Gallery
There were plenty of examples of the Ford Bronco Sport at SEMA 2021. Ford Authority was able to check out several of these models in person, including the 2022 Ford Free Wheelin’ Bronco Sport that features a set of brightly colored exterior stripe decals, along with the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands customized by Baja Forged. Another 2021 Bronco Sport customized by CGS Performance was also on display, certainly one of the more eye-catching vehicles that were part of Ford’s exhibition.
fordauthority.com
Ford Will Appeal $1.7 Billion Verdict Over Super Duty Roof Issue
Back in 2014, two people were killed when their 2002 Ford Super Duty F-250 pickup rolled over, a tragedy that prompted that couple’s children to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the automaker, claiming that models built between 1999 and 2016 had weak roofs that could crush occupants in the event of a rollover accident. The family was awarded $24 million by a jury, who determined that the Super Duty roof issue was 70 percent to blame, while the other 30 percent of the liability was assigned to Pep Boys, which reportedly installed the wrong size tires on the pickup. Ford has since been ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over this Super Duty roof issue, but it is appealing that decision, according to The Guardian.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Study Aims To Help Drivers With Autism Spectrum Disorder
Ford has long drawn accolades for its inclusion and diversity efforts, including making The Henry Ford museum more user-friendly for those with autism, as well as launching a work program and focusing on hiring folks with autism spectrum disorder as well. Now, the automaker is teaming up with University of Michigan researchers on a new study that aims to help drivers with autism spectrum disorder as well, according to The Detroit News.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Fleet Order Banks Closed For Popular Variant
While the Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered plenty of press in terms of the individuals who have bought one or are trying to do so, the fleet-oriented Pro version has been a hit with fleet owners as well. Commercial customers are also the only ones that are able to purchase the F-150 Lightning Pro with the extended range battery, while retail customers are limited to the standard range unit if they opt for that trim level. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro with the extended range battery can no longer be ordered by fleets, either.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition leaked via a VIN decoder posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) earlier this month, and was spotted by Ford Authority spies in both two- and four-door configurations prior to its official reveal, giving us a preview of the retro-inspired SUV. However, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is joining its big brother in FoMoCo’s lineup next year, as well as in future years, too. At the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise this past weekend, Ford Authority was able to get an up close look at the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition, in particular, as it was part of the automaker’s official display.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Regular Cab Spotted Wearing Lincoln Mark LT Grille, Tailgate
Lincoln attempted to make a dent in the pickup market in 2006, introducing the Lincoln Mark LT, a luxury pickup based on the Ford F-150. This oddball pickup didn’t garner much interest and was discontinued after the 2008 model year in the U.S. However, the luxury pickup soldiered on for a second generation exclusive to the Mexican market, this time based on the Ford F-150 Platinum. Recently, Ford Authority spied a peculiar pickup that looks like a second-generation Mark LT on the surface, but upon closer inspection, it seems this truck is a regular cab F-150 dressed up like a Lincoln.
fordauthority.com
Shelby GT500 Code Red Debuts As Twin-Turbocharged Monster
Shelby American has been on a roll lately, most recently rejuvenating its partnership with Hertz to roll out the newest Rent-A-Racers, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H and GT-H. Now, as Shelby continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the company is marking that occasion with something extra special – the Shelby GT500 Code Red, a twin-turbocharged monster packing 1,300 peak horsepower and some special features to boot.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Production To Drop Wi-Fi Hotspot Feature This Month
Wi-Fi hotspots can make any vehicle into a mobile office, keeping occupants connected on the road or at the jobsite. However, ongoing supply shortages across the globe have made it increasingly difficult to continue to include Wi-Fi hotspot functionality in new Ford vehicles. A few weeks ago, Ford Authority reported that the feature would be removed from certain Ford SUVs and pickups, and now, sources familiar with the matter have revealed exactly when it will be dropped from the 2022 Ford Maverick.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Showed Up At Woodward Dream Cruise
The 2024 Ford Mustang will represent the very first model year for the all-new, S650 generation of the iconic pony car. Following years of anticipation, a report surfaced recently that suggested the 2024 Ford Mustang would make its debut at this year’s Detroit Auto Show in September, a fact that was later confirmed by CEO Jim Farley himself. That reveal will happen at a special event dubbed “The Stampede,” which will take place on the iconic Woodward Avenue, which just hosted the the annual Dream Cruise this past weekend. Coincidentally, a 2024 Ford Mustang prototype was also in attendance.
fordauthority.com
Hydrogen Powered Ford F-550 Super Duty To Join New Pilot Program
A host of Ford Pro commercial vehicles are currently participating in pilot programs in various places around the globe, including the E-Transit, which is taking part in a sustainable delivery pilot program in the UK and as part of FedEx’s EV studies, while the Ford F-150 Lightning is participating in pilot programs organized by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Duke Energy, with both of these all-electric vehicles recently joining a Managed Electric Vehicle Charging pilot program hosted by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), too. Now, a Ford F-550 Super Duty prototype hydrogen fuel cell pickup is also set to be tested by SoCalGas as it explores ways to cut fleet emissions moving forward.
fordauthority.com
Next Gen Ford Transit Connect Canceled, Will Exit U.S. Market By 2024
After discontinuing the diesel-powered Ford Transit Connect in the U.S. back in 2019 and the Transit Connect Taxi in 2020, FoMoCo also dropped the 2.5L I-4 engine from the 2023 model – which is a carryover model and not a redesign, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, as Ford Authority reported in March 2021, a next-generation Ford Transit Connect was expected to be built at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick, though those plans have now been canceled, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
We Render A Hypothetical Lincoln Aviator Coupe Variant
The demand for small SUVs is through the roof right now, prompting many automakers to design and introduce coupe variants of their most popular SUVs. Lincoln has yet to enter the space itself, but Ford Authority couldn’t help but wonder what a potential Lincoln Aviator coupe would look like, leading us to render our own hypothetical version of the vehicle.
fordauthority.com
Ford Accessories Discounted 20 Percent In Honor Of Woodward Cruise
After 25 years, the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan was canceled for the very first time back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after every effort was exhausted to keep the event rolling. The cruise – which began back in 1995 as a fundraising event – has since become one of the biggest automotive-related gatherings on earth, attracting around 1.5 million visitors and over 40,000 vehicles each year, and is known as the “world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture.” Ford has long been one of the main sponsors of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and once again served in that capacity for the fifth straight year at the 2022 edition of the cruise, which just took place this past Saturday. This special event also calls for a special sale on Ford Accessories, and that’s precisely what the automaker has going on right now.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Officially Launches In Six More Countries
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger launched in select markets this past spring, but the mid-size pickup will expand its reach tremendously in the coming months to other parts of the world including Europe and the United States. That rollout continues, as the next generation Ford Ranger has now officially launched in six additional countries across the Asia Pacific Distributor Markets (APDM) to supplement its initial deliveries – Cambodia, Fiji, Vanuatu, Malaysia, Brunei, and New Caledonia, the automaker has announced.
fordauthority.com
1993 Ford Explorer From ‘Jurassic Park’ Gets Premium Diecast Treatment
The 1993 Ford Explorer from the original Jurassic Park movie is one of the more iconic big screen vehicles in history, one that’s inspired the creation of numerous replicas from fans over the years, as well as a pair of limited-edition shoes, to boot. Now, fans of the movie and the 1993 Ford Explorer that was in it will soon be able to purchase a special, premium die-cast replica from the Matchbox Collectors Series, following similar recent offerings including not just one, but two 1962 Ford F-100 pickups, the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 racer, the Ford Mustang Boss Hoss, and the 1967 Mustang She Country Special.
fordauthority.com
Ford Self Driving Petition Gets Public Input Deadline Extended By NHTSA
As Ford Authority reported last month, Ford and GM recently asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to grant exemptions to current rules that would allow both to operate a limited number of autonomous vehicles on public roads that don’t have any sort of human controls on board. In response, the NHTSA published each automaker’s petitions and opened them for public comment over the course of 30 days as it considers the issue. However, the deadline on public input on this matter has now been extended, according to Reuters.
Comments / 1