Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO