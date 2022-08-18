Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Convicted felon arrested with 3 ‘ghost guns’ in Santa Barbara County
Authorities in Santa Barbara County confiscated three unserialized “ghost guns” while arresting a convicted felon early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr., 20, of Lompoc faces several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, possession of narcotics and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to […]
Atascadero house fire under investigation
Seven local agencies responded to the residential fire Saturday afternoon.
Santa Maria Checkpoint Nets 10 Citations
2 drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting a DUI checkpoint on August 19, 2022. The checkpoint was held at the 900 block of west Main St. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. 8 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 171 vehicles were screened, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.
1 arrest at San Luis Obispo DUI checkpoint
San Luis Obispo police arrested one driver for DUI at a checkpoint Friday night. One driver was also cited for failing to stop for a police officer.
California police responded after a capuchin monkey accidentally called 911
A capuchin monkey named Route showed California police the true meaning of “monkey business” when she accidentally called 911. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that disconnected last Saturday, according to a Facebook post. Dispatchers received no response when they tried to call back, so they sent deputies to investigate.
Firefighters put out a small brush fire off Highway 101 in Paso Robles
CAL Fire SLO responded to a brush fire that broke out just after 4:30 P.M. between Southbound Highway 101 and Stockdale Road near Monterey Road.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Record number of vehicles hit Atascadero streets as Hot El Camino Cruise Nite returns
As many as 15,000 people lined the sidewalks to watch vintage vehicles make their way through downtown.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment building in Grover Beach
A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
Paso Robles man facing 35 years following attempted bank robbery conviction
A man previously convicted of bank robbery was found guilty once again of the same crime in Paso Robles.
School bus hits fire hydrant in Santa Maria
No injuries were reported when a school bus hit a fire hydrant in Santa Maria Thursday morning along E. Sunset Ave.
New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents
Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean. The post New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles
Three people were arrested following a burglary and car chase that caused an accident in Paso Robles early Monday morning. The post Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays
A rollover traffic accident on southbound Highway 101 in Buellton was causing heavy traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon. The post Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Buellton causing traffic delays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Truck loaded with produce crashes, burns in Templeton
A semi-truck transporting oranges crashed on Highway 101 near Highway 46 in Templeton Tuesday morning, causing a fire and littering the highway with debris. Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when his truck drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank and the truck became engulfed in flames.
