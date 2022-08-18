ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Convicted felon arrested with 3 ‘ghost guns’ in Santa Barbara County

Authorities in Santa Barbara County confiscated three unserialized “ghost guns” while arresting a convicted felon early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr., 20, of Lompoc faces several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, possession of narcotics and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Checkpoint Nets 10 Citations

2 drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting a DUI checkpoint on August 19, 2022. The checkpoint was held at the 900 block of west Main St. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. 8 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 171 vehicles were screened, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kion546.com

California police responded after a capuchin monkey accidentally called 911

A capuchin monkey named Route showed California police the true meaning of “monkey business” when she accidentally called 911. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that disconnected last Saturday, according to a Facebook post. Dispatchers received no response when they tried to call back, so they sent deputies to investigate.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Monkeys
calcoastnews.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment building in Grover Beach

A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
GROVER BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
calcoasttimes.com

Truck loaded with produce crashes, burns in Templeton

A semi-truck transporting oranges crashed on Highway 101 near Highway 46 in Templeton Tuesday morning, causing a fire and littering the highway with debris. Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when his truck drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank and the truck became engulfed in flames.
TEMPLETON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy