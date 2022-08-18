ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County

Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
Rabies Alert in Chenango County

The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
Johnson City Giant Garage Sale Benefits Mom’s House

Lovers of a good garage sale have a chance to search for bargains in a big way while benefitting Mom’s House in Broome County. The 5th annual Riverside Income Taxes Garage Sale for Mom’s House is taking place August 18 through Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under 10 tents at 189 to 193 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

