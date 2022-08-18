Read full article on original website
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
Box Cutter and Bar Code Cases Clear Broome County Court
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a Binghamton man is going to prison after pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery while a Johnson City man will be incarcerated after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in two separate cases handled by the Broome County Courts the week of August 15.
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
Binghamton, New York Market Reflects On A Year At New Location Following Fire
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Broome County Announces Beach Bash at Nathaniel Cole Park
In a press conference on Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and the Broome County Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Department announced an end of the summer beach bash at Nathaniel Cole Park. The beach bash is on Saturday, August 27th starting at 2:00 pm. It will feature a variety...
Do Binghamton Residents Want to Win the Golden Snowball Again?
As a new resident of Binghamton, I'm already beginning to mentally prepare for everything a Binghamton winter brings. Including a chance for the city to reclaim the Golden Snowball award. But then a question occurred to me. Do Binghamton residents even want to win the Golden Snowball contest?. On the...
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
Delaware County Man Charged Close to 3 Months After Fatal Crash
New York State Police say an East Meredith man is now facing vehicular homicide and other counts in connection with a May 26th crash on Route 23 in the Town of Davenport in Delaware County that left a woman dead. State Police say 39-year-old Adam Bright was arrested Wednesday, August...
Bainbridge, New York Is The Home Of An Iconic Childhood Arts And Crafts Staple
I live about a half hour away from Bainbridge and I travel to that area all the time. I've done it all: officiated basketball at the high school and played softball at the General Clinton Park. I've stopped into the Old Antique Center and eaten ice cream from Country Classics.
Rabies Alert in Chenango County
The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
Johnson City Giant Garage Sale Benefits Mom’s House
Lovers of a good garage sale have a chance to search for bargains in a big way while benefitting Mom’s House in Broome County. The 5th annual Riverside Income Taxes Garage Sale for Mom’s House is taking place August 18 through Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under 10 tents at 189 to 193 Riverside Drive in Johnson City.
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
Gaze At The World’s Largest Kaleidoscope Just Two Hours From Binghamton, New York
I was speaking with a couple of friends who live at a campground near Binghamton during the warm weather months, and winter in Southern California. Every year on the way to the East Coast and back, they like to stop off at places of interest. It's always been my desire...
Dick’s House of Sport Store to Open at Future JC Oakdale Commons
Dick's Sporting Goods plans to operate a massive "House of Sport" concept store at the former Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The 140,000-square-foot location would be the largest of the company's new "House of Sport" sites. Dick's Sporting Goods executive chairman Edward Stack announced the project on Thursday. It will...
NASCAR Driver at Watkins Glen Gives Drunk Fan a Safe Ride Home
Talk about the perfect designated driver. When you've had too many to get behind the wheel, who better to drive you home than someone who actually drives for a living? It happened before the big race at Watkins Glen. Denny Hamlin was in New York for NASCAR weekend at The...
