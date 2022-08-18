ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoore, CA

Comments / 0

Related
clovisroundup.com

Made In Clovis looks for inspired and clever business ideas

Made In Clovis, now in just its second year, is an event that celebrates creativity. This showcase allows up-and-coming business entrepreneurs to connect to the public their ideas from all sorts of backgrounds including crafters, food artisans, artists, and students just to name a few. Made In Clovis is an...
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Lemoore, CA
Lemoore, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Buford
yourcentralvalley.com

Transform your outdoor living space with Cal Turf

California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia to receive additional funding for rental assistance

VISALIA – This upcoming fall, the city will be able to provide community support with rental assistance to working individuals and families, through a program from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). At the Visalia City Council’s Aug. 15 meeting the council approved the amended...
VISALIA, CA
Madera Tribune

MCC wins million dollar challenge

Madera Community College staff and students erupt in celebration after they learned thy were the winner of the Lumina Foundation’s Million Dollar Community Challenge, which was announced Wednesday. Before the announcement was made for the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, Madera Community College was already a winner. They were...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance footage from inside the gas station captured […]
SELMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Bank Of America#Meadow Lane School#Les
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore Tigers cross country ready for 2022

The Lemoore Tigers cross-country team is set to open the fall season with a team full of returning runners. The Hanford Sentinel talked to head coach Mario Gonzalez about the Tigers upcoming season. Answer: Can you talk about your team this season?. Question: I can sense a fun and loving...
LEMOORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kingsriverlife.com

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Ozzy

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Looking for a best friend? Then look no further because Ozzy is ready to be just that and more. This handsome, nine-month-old, fifty-seven pounds of pure joy was once walking the streets alone,...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Arthritic Senior Husky Surrendered Twice

Valley Animal Center does a monthly column in KRL. In March, 2012, Valley Animal Center rescued a litter of puppies. Kimana (animal ID: 12969), a Siberian Husky mix, was part of this litter. She was adopted quickly after her rescue, but five years later in April, 2017, she was surrendered by her family back to Valley Animal Center. Her family was moving and the new home would not allow pets. Kimana spent only a few weeks with Valley Animal Center before she was adopted the next month in May. Sadly, similar to her first home, she was surrendered years later. Her family was moving and would not be able to bring her with them. In June, 2022, at ten years old, Kimana returned to the kennels of Valley Animal Center.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy