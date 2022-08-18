Read full article on original website
Dads Cookies officially opens storefront in Valley
Dads Cookies had its grand opening Saturday to celebrate the company's first official storefront.
clovisroundup.com
Made In Clovis looks for inspired and clever business ideas
Made In Clovis, now in just its second year, is an event that celebrates creativity. This showcase allows up-and-coming business entrepreneurs to connect to the public their ideas from all sorts of backgrounds including crafters, food artisans, artists, and students just to name a few. Made In Clovis is an...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Startuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Visalia hosting city-wide dump event this weekend
Visalia is hosting a city-wide cleanup event this weekend. The free dump event is on Saturday.
Valley educators start GoFundMe to help buy school supplies
As Valley teachers stock up on supplies for the school year, the costs keep climbing, and many of them are turning to sites like GoFundMe for help.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Supervisors to discuss short-term residential therapeutic program Tuesday
The Kings County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to discuss, among other things, short-term residential therapeutic program services with the Behavioral Health Department, agreements and proposals from the Fire Department, as well as COVID-19 updates from the Public Health Department. Public hearings will begin around 10 a.m. at the...
Dine and Dish: Boba Pub keeps the colorful, refreshing, pearly drinks coming
Boba Pub in northeast Fresno is a popular hangout with an artsy vibe and a collection of cool drinks.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford PD welcomes adorable additions to the force; dogs to help employees cope with stress
The Hanford Police Department has begun training two facility dogs, BeBe and Penny, whose job will be to help department employees cope with high-stress situations as well as the aftermath of major incidents. "The addition of BeBe and Penny is a huge benefit for the morale and mental health of...
yourcentralvalley.com
Transform your outdoor living space with Cal Turf
California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Fresno.
thesungazette.com
Visalia to receive additional funding for rental assistance
VISALIA – This upcoming fall, the city will be able to provide community support with rental assistance to working individuals and families, through a program from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). At the Visalia City Council’s Aug. 15 meeting the council approved the amended...
Madera Tribune
MCC wins million dollar challenge
Madera Community College staff and students erupt in celebration after they learned thy were the winner of the Lumina Foundation’s Million Dollar Community Challenge, which was announced Wednesday. Before the announcement was made for the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, Madera Community College was already a winner. They were...
Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance footage from inside the gas station captured […]
US Poet Laureate Philip Levine's California home for sale for first time in 50 years
The home is nestled on almost an acre.
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary
FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore Tigers cross country ready for 2022
The Lemoore Tigers cross-country team is set to open the fall season with a team full of returning runners. The Hanford Sentinel talked to head coach Mario Gonzalez about the Tigers upcoming season. Answer: Can you talk about your team this season?. Question: I can sense a fun and loving...
Fresno businesses face watering restrictions
Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Ozzy
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Looking for a best friend? Then look no further because Ozzy is ready to be just that and more. This handsome, nine-month-old, fifty-seven pounds of pure joy was once walking the streets alone,...
kingsriverlife.com
Arthritic Senior Husky Surrendered Twice
Valley Animal Center does a monthly column in KRL. In March, 2012, Valley Animal Center rescued a litter of puppies. Kimana (animal ID: 12969), a Siberian Husky mix, was part of this litter. She was adopted quickly after her rescue, but five years later in April, 2017, she was surrendered by her family back to Valley Animal Center. Her family was moving and the new home would not allow pets. Kimana spent only a few weeks with Valley Animal Center before she was adopted the next month in May. Sadly, similar to her first home, she was surrendered years later. Her family was moving and would not be able to bring her with them. In June, 2022, at ten years old, Kimana returned to the kennels of Valley Animal Center.
KMJ
Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
Clovis man who launched cookie company during pandemic opening store
A local dad who started making fresh-baked cookies is moving from his kitchen to a storefront. "Dads Cookies" is hosting its grand opening this Saturday in Clovis.
