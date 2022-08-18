Challenger Miracle Field celebrates 5 years of operation with a “birthday bash”

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester is celebrating its fifth year of operations with a “birthday bash” Thursday evening.

The event will feature a kickball game, live music and entertainment, food, and raffles — as well as the opportunity for attendees to view the Miracle Field’s fully inclusive playground and ADA-compliant pavilion.

The Challenger Miracle Field was created in 2015 by Ron Kampff and wheelchair athlete Joe Slaski as a safe and accessible place for children and young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities to play baseball, team sports, and other recreational activities.

“Miracle Field has served thousands of people in the last 5 years,” Ron Kampff, Miracle Field Co-Founder, said in a statement. “People with and without disabilities have had a place to experience joy and play and make lasting friendships and that’s what it’s all about.”

The event will be held from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. More information about tickets and the field itself can be found on the Miracle Field’s website.

