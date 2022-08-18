ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Wind Surge defeats Tulsa Drillers 9-5

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Aaron Sabato blasted a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to defeat the Tulsa Drillers 9-5 Wednesday night.

Sabato’s first Wind Surge home run gave the Wind Surge their sixth straight win and 11 of their last 12. The first-place Surge extended the lead to a season-high six games in the division.

The Wind Surge took the lead early with two runs in the first inning, provided by an RBI single from Alex Isola and a bases-loaded walk from Cole Sturgeon.

The Surge extended their lead to 4-1 after four innings after an RBI groundout from Austin Martin and a wild pitch that scored Yunior Severino.

Cody Laweryson had a solid start tonight for the Wind Surge, going four innings, giving up three hits and striking out four Drillers’ hitters. He was relieved by Osiris German in the fifth.

Abiatal Avelino blasted a two-run home run in the sixth for the Drillers to tie the game at four. He finished the night 3-5. He was a triple shy of the cycle.

Will Holland gave the Wind Surge a late lead after an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Casey Legumina blew the save in the ninth after giving up a solo home run to Ismael Alcantara, tying the game at five. Legumina returned in the 10th inning and held the Drillers scoreless to record the win. Jordan Leasure suffered his second loss.

