CBS New York

Police: Man, woman rob Bronx Family Dollar, employee put in chokehold

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between...
PIX11

Masked robbers ambushed man in Greenwich Village, cops say

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked suspects robbed a 27-year-old man after ambushing him on a Greenwich Village street last month, police said Sunday. The victim was walking on Sullivan Street on July 16 at around 3 a.m. when a white Mercedes SUV pulled up beside him and an armed man got out of […]
Daily News

Man, 31, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street, two others injured

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in a bloody fight near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said. The men, who police sources said were all delivery workers, were hanging out on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Ave., near Sunset Park, when they were knifedd at about 1 a.m., cops said. . One of the men, Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and once in the shoulder, cops said. ...
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Yener Rodas Perez – Brooklyn Man Killed in E-bike Robbery

Around 1:00 am this morning Yener Rodas Perez was on the way to work when he was confronted by two men on 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. (NY Post) The thieves wanted Yener’s electric scooter. He couldn’t give it up, he needed to get to work.
queenoftheclick.com

Avid Hotel Is Being Put Up Fast – Bay Ridge

Avid Hotel is being putting up rapidly at 640 -86th Street. Across the street from this hotel is the new middle school, IS 322 at the 25 million location, formerly Nathan’s. (Info) The school won’t be opening until the Fall – 2024. It was sold in January 2019. (Info)...
Daily News

Scooter rider, 22, fatally struck by driver near victim’s Brooklyn home

A 22-year-old electric scooter rider was fatally struck by a driver a block away from the victim’s Brooklyn home, police said Sunday. Qiu Rifeng was riding a Hover-1 Journey scooter on the sidewalk of 74th St. in Bensonhurst when he tried to cross 18th Ave. about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, cops said. A 23-year-old man driving a 2022 Kia K5 south on 18th Ave. struck Rifeng, throwing him to the ...
PIX11

Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
queenoftheclick.com

Clothing and Supplies Drive in Bay Ridge for the Families From Texas

Good Shepherd Church at 7420 – 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge is are always doing the right thing to help people. They are collecting new clothing, towels, cell phone cards and toiletries every day 9:00 am – 7:00 pm until September 10th. . . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized...
