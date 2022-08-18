Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect wanted for knocking man unconscious with rock at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 64-year-old man with a rock at the H Avenue subway station on Saturday.
Police: Man, woman rob Bronx Family Dollar, employee put in chokehold
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between...
Masked robbers ambushed man in Greenwich Village, cops say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two masked suspects robbed a 27-year-old man after ambushing him on a Greenwich Village street last month, police said Sunday. The victim was walking on Sullivan Street on July 16 at around 3 a.m. when a white Mercedes SUV pulled up beside him and an armed man got out of […]
Teenager stabbed during fight on subway platform
A teenage girl was stabbed in the back during an early morning dispute in a Manhattan subway station.
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Man attacked, 83-year-old woman pushed to ground in Central Park
Police say a 34-year-old man was simply sitting on a bench, not far from Wollman Rink when he was hit in the face around 10 a.m. Saturday.
Man, 31, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street, two others injured
Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in a bloody fight near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said. The men, who police sources said were all delivery workers, were hanging out on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Ave., near Sunset Park, when they were knifedd at about 1 a.m., cops said. . One of the men, Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and once in the shoulder, cops said. ...
RIP Yener Rodas Perez – Brooklyn Man Killed in E-bike Robbery
Around 1:00 am this morning Yener Rodas Perez was on the way to work when he was confronted by two men on 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. (NY Post) The thieves wanted Yener’s electric scooter. He couldn’t give it up, he needed to get to work.
Robbers stick up 3 men leaving Manhattan bar at gunpoint, suspects at large
Three men were robbed at gunpoint outside a Manhattan bar early Friday morning, according to police. The bar-goers had just left El Jefe Sports Cantina on Dyckman Street near Vermilyea Avenue in Fort George around 2:15 a.m.
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
Man with red bike steals woman’s purse, drags her on Manhattan street: NYPD
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man with a red bike attacked a woman in Manhattan and stole her purse early Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect approached the 54-year-old victim at around 2 a.m. in the vicinity of West and West 11th streets. The man took her purse, shoved her to the ground and […]
Avid Hotel Is Being Put Up Fast – Bay Ridge
Avid Hotel is being putting up rapidly at 640 -86th Street. Across the street from this hotel is the new middle school, IS 322 at the 25 million location, formerly Nathan’s. (Info) The school won’t be opening until the Fall – 2024. It was sold in January 2019. (Info)...
Scooter rider, 22, fatally struck by driver near victim’s Brooklyn home
A 22-year-old electric scooter rider was fatally struck by a driver a block away from the victim’s Brooklyn home, police said Sunday. Qiu Rifeng was riding a Hover-1 Journey scooter on the sidewalk of 74th St. in Bensonhurst when he tried to cross 18th Ave. about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, cops said. A 23-year-old man driving a 2022 Kia K5 south on 18th Ave. struck Rifeng, throwing him to the ...
Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway
A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.
Clothing and Supplies Drive in Bay Ridge for the Families From Texas
Good Shepherd Church at 7420 – 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge is are always doing the right thing to help people. They are collecting new clothing, towels, cell phone cards and toiletries every day 9:00 am – 7:00 pm until September 10th. . . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized...
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint in front of her daughter in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities said.
NYPD Searching for Man Who Pulled Gun, Fired During Argument in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect...
Man Shot Multiple Times Walking in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot multiple times while walking near Ralph Avenue...
Woman meets with duo to sell $5K of jewelry in Queens, instead robbed at gunpoint: NYPD
A woman who thought she was meeting with two people in Queens to sell jewelry was instead held up at gunpoint in Queens, police said Wednesday as they released images of the wanted duo.
