Peggy Fulks
Peggy Fulks of Russell, Iowa passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. At her request, there will be no funeral services. A gathering of family and friends for Peggy Fulks of Russell, will be held at at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A private burial will be held at the Russell Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Viola June Carter
Memorial services for Viola June Carter, age 96 of Monroe will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 3:00pm at the Monroe Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 2:00 until service time. Burial will be at Silent City Cemetery in Monroe. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Presbyterian Church, Monroe Library, or Animal Lifeline of Iowa, P.O Box 12, Carlisle, Iowa 50047 in Viola’s name. Condolences may be left for the family at coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Let’s Talk Pella – TeamKeegs
Susan Lyons with TeamKeegs discusses how the organization helped 50 families attend a sensory-friendly day at the Iowa State Fair. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Julia Joan Bailiff
A visitation for Julia Joan Bailiff, of St. Charles, will be held at St. John the Apostle Church in Norwalk, on Thursday, August 25, from 4pm – 8pm with a Rosary at 7:30pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 26, at 10am at Assumption Parish in Churchville, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, Churchville, and a luncheon at the Churchville Hall. Memorials may be sent to the Churchville Altar & Rosary Society. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Competition Continues Today for Des Moines Challenge
Day two of competition continues today for the 2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Pro Tour event at Pickard Park. The Disc Golf Pro Tour holds 20 events nationwide as part of the seasonal competition, and Tournament Director Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tour decided to come to Indianola last year, and it was a huge success that brought many visitors to Indianola and there was nothing but positive feedback about the entire event, from the venue, to the crowd, and the competitors. There will be a men’s open and women’s open division, and find day one results below.
Hall of Fame Attendance was Strong
The 2022 Knoxville Nationals was huge in numbers. While the event didn’t set attendance records at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. The numbers were strong according to Museum Coordinator, Bill Wright. Wright told KNIA/KRLS News about the attendance at the National Sprint Car Hall of...
Non-district challenges should prepare Norwalk for tough District 5
When it comes to Norwalk’s football schedule this fall, head coach Paul Patterson is once again confident that a challenging non-district schedule will prepare the Warriors well for what could be a four-team race in Class 4A, District 5. Norwalk’s four non-district games include road tests at perennial playoff...
Well Wheels Removes Barriers to Transportation
The Well, a nonprofit organization located in Pella, Knoxville and Fairfield launched a vehicle ministry called Well Wheels. The goal of Well Wheels is to help people remove transportation barriers through assisting in the purchase of a used vehicle, at minimum cost, and learn the responsibilities of ownership. Local donors...
Several New Teachers Set to Join Pella Schools as Classes Begin
A large group of new teachers are coming into the Pella Community School District as classes begin on Tuesday. In total 29 new educators will be in the classrooms of Lincoln Elementary, Madison Elementary, Jefferson Intermediate School, Pella Middle School, and Pella High School. Hear more from some of those teachers on today’s Let’s Talk Pella. New Jefferson Intermediate teachers will be highlighted during the first round of lunch menus airing on 92.1 KRLS later this month. Pella Christian Grade School and PCM also begin classes on Tuesday, while Pella Christian High School new students will have an orientation day before the whole building begins the new academic year this Wednesday.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Chief Fuller
Our guest today on Lets Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller. We discuss how the Knoxville Nationals went for his department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Fall Sports Week Preview
A busy week is ahead for Indianola fall sports, as several squads will make their season debut. Beginning tomorrow, the Indianola girls swimming team travels to Southeast Polk for their first meet of the season, the Indians boys golf team competes in their third meet of the season Wednesday in Granger, Thursday Indianola volleyball competes in a tournament at Southeast Polk and the girls cross country squad travels to the DMACC Campus to open their season, and Friday features Indianola football traveling to Ankeny Centennial for their opener. Head football coach Eric Kluver said it’s an exciting time of the year, and he knows his guys are working hard to get ready for the season and they can’t wait to get going. Full coverage of all Indians fall sports can be found in today’s local sports.
Ritchie’s Honored at Iowa State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville were selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They were honored Tuesday, August 16, at the state fair. The Iowan of the Day program was created by the Blue Ribbon Foundation in 1997 to honor Iowans who have truly made a difference in their communities.
New Pella PD Officer Joining Ranks Officially Monday
The Pella Police Department has a new officer hitting the streets on Monday. Mitchell Monarchino was sworn in by City Council Member Mark DeJong at this week’s Pella City Council meeting. Monarchino looks forward to serving the community he called home for nearly 15 years in a new way. Monarchino is a 2010 Central College graduate who worked in the Pella Community School District for 10 years as an IT professional before he was hired as a Des Moines Police Officer in September 2021.
Many Pella Christian Alumni to Continue Fall Sports in College
Several of the greats athletes who spent their high school careers at Pella Christian are starting their fall sports seasons at the collegiate level soon. Recent Eagles graduates who will be competing this fall in football, volleyball, golf, cross country, soccer include:. Bekah Horstman, ‘18 – Northwestern College, Volleyball...
Democrat Annual Picnic and Pie Auction
Sunday, August 28 will be the Marion County Democrats Annual Picnic and Pie Auction from 1-4 p.m. Confirmed attendees include Ross Wilburn, (Iowa Democratic Party Chair), Eric Van Lancker (Lieutenant Governor candidate), Christina Bohannan (U.S. House of Representatives, candidate), Lisa Fleishman (IA Senate candidate), Tyler Stewart (IA Senate candidate), Joe Kerner (IA House candidate) and Terry Phillips, (Regional Organizing Director, Franken for Iowa).
FFA Members Grab the Perfect Shot to Receive Honors
A total of 285 exhibitors entered 794 photos of their best work into the FFA Photography contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Area winners included, in the Photo Essay Category the Champion was Morgan Bolkema, Bussey. Top Chapter Awards out of 67 Chapters saw the Pella FFA, Pella in third place.
Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Wraps Up Today
The third and final day of competition continues today for the 2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Pro Tour event at Pickard Park. The Disc Golf Pro Tour holds 20 events nationwide as part of the seasonal competition, and includes a men’s open and women’s open division. Find updated results below.
Racing Resumes At Knoxville Raceway Next Saturday
The Knoxville Raceway will be silent tonight as it is the traditional week off after the Knoxville Nationals. Many of the weekly drivers have also headed to the Jackson Motorplex for the Jackson Nationals this weekend. When racing resumes next week, all three sprint car classes will hold their season championships with all three likely to go down to the final laps of the season. KNIA will have live coverage on August 27th with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
Helping Hands to Hand Out School Supplies
Helping Hands in Knoxville will host a school supply giveaway today from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the food pantry, located at 110 W. Main St. in Knoxville. All families are invited to pick up supplies they need to fill out their children’s back-to-school lists. The supplies were donated...
Pella Regional Health Center Brings 4D Ultrasound to Improve Community Healthcare
Two organizations dedicated to improving community healthcare have partnered to introduce a new era of ultrasound patient experience in rural Iowa. Pella Regional Health Center has worked closely with Cassling, an Advanced Partner of Siemens Healthineers, to introduce the ACUSON Sequoia 2.0 ultrasound system to their diagnostic imaging fold. Pella, recently named one of the top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the country by the National Rural Health Association, opted for the Sequoia system due to its innovative design and the recent introduction of the 2.0 software, which expands clinical excellence to 3D/4D obstetrics while continuing to innovate in abdominal, vascular and breast imaging.
