A busy week is ahead for Indianola fall sports, as several squads will make their season debut. Beginning tomorrow, the Indianola girls swimming team travels to Southeast Polk for their first meet of the season, the Indians boys golf team competes in their third meet of the season Wednesday in Granger, Thursday Indianola volleyball competes in a tournament at Southeast Polk and the girls cross country squad travels to the DMACC Campus to open their season, and Friday features Indianola football traveling to Ankeny Centennial for their opener. Head football coach Eric Kluver said it’s an exciting time of the year, and he knows his guys are working hard to get ready for the season and they can’t wait to get going. Full coverage of all Indians fall sports can be found in today’s local sports.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO