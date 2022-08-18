Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet
Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
News On 6
Golden Gloves Championship Boxer Chasing The Dream In Tulsa
Some of the best boxers have descended on Tulsa this week to compete in this year's National Golden Gloves Championship. One of those fighters is Briana Carrera from Fort Worth, Texas. Carrera is already a two-time national junior champion and her for, boxing was an opportunity to get off the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
Dry Arkansas River reveals lots of tires
The Arkansas River is dry after repeated hot days, now people are wondering about the tires that have been under the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
News On 6
Tulsa Air & Space Museum Hosts Event Showcasing Locally-Owned Biplanes
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum will be hosting a special one-day event showing off locally owned bi-planes. The event will take place on October 1st from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Museum says local pilots will be flying the planes in and will be available to talk to visitors.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
News On 6
Animal Welfare Groups Encourage Tulsans To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Runoff Election
Several animal welfare groups have teamed up ahead of Oklahoma's primary run-off election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the agencies are hoping people get out and vote for city leaders in support of animal advocacy in the Tulsa community. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
KTUL
51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol participating in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser,” asks Oklahomans to vote
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is participating in the ninth annual American Association of State Troopers’ “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest. OHP asks Oklahomans to support them by voting and spreading the word about the content. The top 13 states receiving votes...
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
News On 6
New Tulsa Transit Route 109 Begins This Week
Tulsa Transit will open a new route with more connections and better access on Monday. Route 109 started downtown at the Denver Avenue station and runs south along Riverside Drive to 91st and Delaware, with several stops along the way. Buses run every 40 minutes Monday through Saturday from 6...
News On 6
Showers South As Temperatures Slowly Warm This Week
Some shower chances stick around on Monday morning as warmer temperatures return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A few spotty showers will remain possible today, mostly south of the Tulsa metro, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temps will remain near normal for the next few days, before briefly climbing to near 94 Thursday through Saturday. No significant heat index values are likely to occur, but slightly muggy weather is likely at times for the next few days.
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Cherokee County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman...
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
Comments / 0