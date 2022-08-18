Both the Washington County and Nowata County Commissioners elected to extend the current burn ban for another 14 days through Labor Day Weekend. Washington Commissioner Mitch Antle said he had reviewed the regulations for burn bans and his county clearly meets the criteria for retaining the ban. The Washington County Commissioners also rely on Kary Cox, Director Emergtency Management for the county, to provide them with information about how the ban is working. Cox reported there have not been any complaints about the ban to his office. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen confirmed they have not issued any citations thus far so the ban must be working.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO