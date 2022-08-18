Read full article on original website
Barnsdall-Copan Highlight Zero Week Battles
Three more days until high school football returns across Northeast Oklahoma. We will have several Zero Week contests coming up on Friday night, which will be a prelude to a full week of action on Sept. 2. One of the area matchups will pit two eight-man clubs against each other,...
Zero Week In HS Football Statewide
Speaking of high school football, it is a real game week for a handful of clubs across Northeast Oklahoma, as Zero Week is here on Friday night. Two matchups will headline our immediate area. Pawhuska and Caney Valley will play one another in the newly-named CR W 3350 and HWY 11 Rivalry. It is a District matchup right out of the shoot for both teams, as both the Trojans and Huskies are making the jump from Class A to Class 2A District 8.
Boynton Shines at Sports Spectacular
The annual Samaritan Sports Spectacular took place on Friday night at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. This year’s speaker was a good one, Oklahoma State head men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton took the stage. The event is a fundraiser for the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center in Bartlesville.
LIVE Election Coverage
Bartlesville Radio will have live updates on all four of our radio stations tonight with election coverage from Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties. Listen for updates during the Cardinals game on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 or updates on KYFM 100.1, KRIG 104.9 and KPGM 1500/99.1 regular programming. Oklahoma 2nd Congressional District **WASHINGTON...
Rogers State University Reports Increased Enrollment
Rogers State University has released its enrollment numbers for the Fall semester of 2022. According to a press release enrollment for first-time freshmen has increased 4-point-3 percent from a year ago to a total of 509 students. The number of transfer students also increased, at a rate of 14-point-3 percent from last year for a total of 272 students.
Primary Runoff Election Day is Today
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m today for the Runoff Primary Election. . House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.
Nowata Commissioner Talks Hit and Run
The Nowata County Commissioners approved several items on Monday morning at their regularly scheduled meeting. After a 30-minute executive session, the commissioners approved a motion to participate in a settlement process as it relates to Opioid litigation that was awarded to the state of Oklahoma. The commissioners also extended the...
Washington County Partners with Cherokee Nation on Roads
A major road improvement project in Washington County near Ochelata has been completed with the helpf of funds from the Cherokee Nation. Washington Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the original amount for the improvements were close to $600,000 but with the help of Cherokee Nation, who contributed nearly one-third of the cost, the project was finished on time and efficiently.
Landfill Coupons Available at City Hall
If you have not received your free coupon for the Osage Landfill, or if you have misplaced it, you can still pick one up at the cashier window on the first floor of the Bartlesville City at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. Hours for picking up the coupon are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
Bartlesville City Planning Commission to be Held August 23
The Bartlesville City Planning Commission will hold their regular meeting tonight at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall at 401 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. On the agenda are two cases to consider for John and Kimberly Thompson. Case number one is a...
Burn Ban Extended To Labor Day
Both the Washington County and Nowata County Commissioners elected to extend the current burn ban for another 14 days through Labor Day Weekend. Washington Commissioner Mitch Antle said he had reviewed the regulations for burn bans and his county clearly meets the criteria for retaining the ban. The Washington County Commissioners also rely on Kary Cox, Director Emergtency Management for the county, to provide them with information about how the ban is working. Cox reported there have not been any complaints about the ban to his office. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen confirmed they have not issued any citations thus far so the ban must be working.
Washington County Gives Candidates Higher Numbers in Election
With the exception of two races, Washington County voters gave higher numbers to candidates on their ballot than were given state-wide. In the State Treasurer’s race, Todd Russ pulled out 58% of the vote state-wide and 61% in the county. Russ’ totals statewide were 137,551 votes with 3,497 coming from Washington County.
Avery Frix GOP CD 2 Candidate on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
GOP Candidate for Congressional District 2 in today's runoff election, Avery Frix, appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION for one last appeal to voters. When asked if he had ever voted for something he did not like, he answered that he "only represents the voters who sent him" adding that he stays away from caucusses and contributors who "want something in return."
County Commissioners Honor Fallen Deputy at Weekly Meeting
The Osage County Commissioners honored Osage Deputy who passed away in a car accident on Friday. During the regular meeting, the board took a moment to honor Captain William “Willy” Hargraves. District Attorney Mike Fisher talked about Hargraves’s legacy. If you would like to donate to the...
Washtington County Takes Extra Steps to Assure Every Vote Counts
You have heard that every vote counts and in Washington County that was proven true tonight as Yvonne House, Secertary of the Washington County Election Board, and her crew worked diligently to get one ballot in the totals that had not been counted due to a machine error. In the end, it was entered legally and on time.
COVID-19 Tracing Gets Approval in Washington County
A discussiong between the Washington County Commissioners and the Washington County Sheriff's department has resulted in approval of ARPA funds for Enhanced Contact Tracing protocols for COVID-19 outbreaks that may occur in the future, per the definitions under Public Health Initiatives for public government buildings. A little over $59,000 was...
Court Docket Addresses No-Shows
Today's Washington County court docket was primarily devoted to processing outstanding warrants for those who had failed to show for previous court dates. Timony Povlick is being held over on a $10,000 bond for two out-of-county warrants. His next court date will be August 26 to address earlier charges. Summer...
