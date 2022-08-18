Stowers is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox. He played in two games in mid-June when the big club went to Toronto, but Stowers should be up for good after getting the call Friday. The Orioles farm system is loaded, but the 24-year-old was the team's top outfielder at Triple-A, slashing .264/.357/.527 with 19 home runs, a 25.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate in 95 games. He should play pretty regularly as the Orioles look to see how his hit tool translates at the highest level.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO