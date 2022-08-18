ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

MoDOT releases update on Rocheport Bridge construction

The Missouri Department of Transportation released an update on the construction of the new Interstate 70 bridge at Rocheport. In the video, Project Director Brandi Baldwin was at Coreslab Structures in Marshall, MO, where they are building the concrete girders. Those girders will be used in the part of the...
ROCHEPORT, MO
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man shot, killed in Moser's parking lot

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Moser's on Keene Street in Columbia Saturday afternoon. According to the department's Public Information Officer Christian Tabak, police responded to a report of shots fired at the grocery store at 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Boonville poised to continue success

The Boonville Pirates are gearing up for a new season with some momentum. The Pirates finished 8-3 last season, with a runner-up finish in the Tri-County Conference. Head coach Greg Hough says with the experience coming back, they're poised for another run.
BOONVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Hermann celebrates 50th season

Hermann is gearing up for the 50th season in program history this fall. After a 4-7 campaign last season, the Bearcats hope for improvement in the milestone year.
HERMANN, MO

