Both teams had huge motivating factors aside from the bragging rights. The Campbell County Camels wanted to start the new era with Brian Weinrich as head coach on a great note and Newport Central Catholic wanted to earn some huge ratings percentage index points for later rounds of the playoffs. Campbell County did not have players going both directions and it paid off in the 28-18 win, especially on the offensive line.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO