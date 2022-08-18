ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, KY

linknky.com

Campbell Co. picks up win over Newport Central Catholic on neutral field

Both teams had huge motivating factors aside from the bragging rights. The Campbell County Camels wanted to start the new era with Brian Weinrich as head coach on a great note and Newport Central Catholic wanted to earn some huge ratings percentage index points for later rounds of the playoffs. Campbell County did not have players going both directions and it paid off in the 28-18 win, especially on the offensive line.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Bishop Brossart overcomes adversity, injuries in victory over Dayton

Overcoming adversity is a common theme often heard around the football field, but Bishop Brossart did just that Friday evening at O.W. Davis field in Dayton. In the first half, the Mustangs lost their starting quarterback, Keegan Gulley, and a cheerleader who was injured when a mass of players falling out of bounds on a play crashed into the squad, their momentum pushing her to the wall.
DAYTON, OH
foxlexington.com

Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

New rink memorial unveiled at Bubsfest in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Street Hockey League has come a long way in the last few years. Executive Director Tim Acri said he grew up on the east coast and helped form a group of people in Covington area who want to shine a light on hockey. “When...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash CrossFit athlete won second place for the World’s Strongest Woman for 65-year-olds and up competition. Marcia Yager, 66, has participated in CrossFit Games since 2015 and is now ranked as the second strongest woman in the world that is over 65 years old.
BLUE ASH, OH
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Florence drops fourth straight series

The Florence Y’alls entered the road series without one of their best players. In fact, he took the field in the opposite dugout Tuesday for the Frontier League West Division-leading Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things. The Y’alls traded him there Monday for a player to be named. Anthony Brocato ranked among the Frontier League’s best in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 68, while batting .308 entering the series.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Want to be a torchbearer in BLINK parade? Nominations are open

BLINK organizers are adding a new element to the event. For the first time, the BLINK Parade, held on Oct. 13, will feature local torchbearers nominated by the community to walk in the parade, carrying illuminated LED torches designed for the event. The theme for this year’s BLINK parade is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
COVINGTON, KY

