Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in KentuckyThe Planking TravelerWilliamstown, KY
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
linknky.com
Friday NKY sports round-up: Simon Kenton’s 398 yards propel 40-point road win
For our coverage of Covington Catholic vs. Elder, click here. For our coverage of Campbell Co. vs. Newport Central Catholic, click here. For our coverage of Bishop Brossart vs. Dayton, click here. The Pioneers scored on their first seven possessions and held host Oldham County out of the end zone....
linknky.com
Campbell Co. picks up win over Newport Central Catholic on neutral field
Both teams had huge motivating factors aside from the bragging rights. The Campbell County Camels wanted to start the new era with Brian Weinrich as head coach on a great note and Newport Central Catholic wanted to earn some huge ratings percentage index points for later rounds of the playoffs. Campbell County did not have players going both directions and it paid off in the 28-18 win, especially on the offensive line.
linknky.com
Bishop Brossart overcomes adversity, injuries in victory over Dayton
Overcoming adversity is a common theme often heard around the football field, but Bishop Brossart did just that Friday evening at O.W. Davis field in Dayton. In the first half, the Mustangs lost their starting quarterback, Keegan Gulley, and a cheerleader who was injured when a mass of players falling out of bounds on a play crashed into the squad, their momentum pushing her to the wall.
foxlexington.com
Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
New rink memorial unveiled at Bubsfest in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Street Hockey League has come a long way in the last few years. Executive Director Tim Acri said he grew up on the east coast and helped form a group of people in Covington area who want to shine a light on hockey. “When...
linknky.com
Elder too tough for young CovCath but there may be a silver lining for Colonels
Covington Catholic lost an opener – and may have found a quarterback. Now the loss was hardly a surprise. It’s what happens when a Kentucky team, a young, inexperienced Kentucky team, plays a GCL strong-boy like Elder. Six minutes into the second half, there was no doubt that’s...
Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In
Earlier this week I wrote a column on the current spat between Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. Calipari, who wants a new state-of-the-art practice facility, said Kentucky is “a basketball school” and thus the new building is justified. No question that ...
Fox 19
Blue Ash CrossFit athlete competes and wins at global level
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blue Ash CrossFit athlete won second place for the World’s Strongest Woman for 65-year-olds and up competition. Marcia Yager, 66, has participated in CrossFit Games since 2015 and is now ranked as the second strongest woman in the world that is over 65 years old.
RELATED PEOPLE
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on roadwork in progress in the region; look for delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WLWT 5
Forest Hills' new superintendent discusses school board controversy, safety protocols, hiring needs
CINCINNATI — As Forest Hills Local School District begins a new school year this week, it does so under the leadership of a new superintendent who has his sights set on the future. Forest Hills has approximately 7,700 students and held its first day of school on Thursday as...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
linknky.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
linknky.com
Florence drops fourth straight series
The Florence Y’alls entered the road series without one of their best players. In fact, he took the field in the opposite dugout Tuesday for the Frontier League West Division-leading Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things. The Y’alls traded him there Monday for a player to be named. Anthony Brocato ranked among the Frontier League’s best in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 68, while batting .308 entering the series.
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
linknky.com
Want to be a torchbearer in BLINK parade? Nominations are open
BLINK organizers are adding a new element to the event. For the first time, the BLINK Parade, held on Oct. 13, will feature local torchbearers nominated by the community to walk in the parade, carrying illuminated LED torches designed for the event. The theme for this year’s BLINK parade is...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
Comments / 0