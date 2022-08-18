ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

$55 million investment: Lowe’s to offer bonuses to hourly employees to help offset inflation

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkfMA_0hM6zkzo00

Lowe’s is trying to help its employees deal with inflation and the challenging economic outlook.

The home improvement retailer is giving hourly, front-line employees incremental bonuses in the current quarter, The Washington Post reported.

The total of the bonuses is expected to be $55 million.

Lowe’s has about 300,000 associates, CBS News reported.

The extra money will help offset the high cost of food, gas and housing, and will be a retention bonus that will help the company keep employees.

“The labor movement is very tight and they’re afraid of losing their workforce,” Larry Harris, a chaired professor of finance at USC Marshall School of Business, told CBS News. “So they’re providing bonuses, additional benefits, they may increase wages — all this is designed to make it more attractive to remain a worker at Lowe’s.”

But bonuses don’t take the place of a raise because it’s typically a one-time payout that is, as in the situation at Lowe’s, usually taxed, the Post reported.

Lowe’s is also giving employees limited-time discounts of up to 20% on household and cleaning purchases, NBC News reported.

Lowe’s is not the only company offering bonuses to help their employees during these tough financial times.

CBS News reported Microsoft, ExxonMobile, Walmart and USAA are among the companies that are giving bonuses, pay raises and gift cards to supplement workers’ wages at a time that, according to the Brookings Institute, many companies are still not paying workers a living wage.

The bonuses offered by Lowe’s will be paid on Sept. 9, but the company did not say how much each employee will get, the Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

In an industry first, Anyline partners with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited to deploy AI-based OCR application for Meter Reading

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today announced a partnership with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a pioneering power utility supplying electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi, to reduce non-technical losses through the introduction of a new forensic meter reading solution for field workers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005826/en/ Anyline mobile meter reading enables field workers to instantly capture meter readings using their mobile device cameras. (Photo: Business Wire)
CELL PHONES
960 The Ref

Macy's cuts outlook with inflation, and inventory, elevated

NEW YORK — (AP) — Macy's trimmed its expectations for the year Tuesday despite topping second quarter expectations as it faces a glut of unsold inventory that has afflicted almost the entire retail sector. Almost every major retailers has said in recent weeks that shoppers are making fewer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Inflation#Business Industry#The Washington Post#Cbs News#Nbc News#Exxonmobile#Usaa#The Brookings Institute
960 The Ref

Asian shares mixed after modest Wall Street fall

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as a wait-and-see mood set in following another — though more modest — day of sell-offs on Wall Street. Worries about inflation are weighing on investors' minds, including in Asia. Inflation data for Singapore released earlier in the week showed inflation was still going strong, with core inflation headed higher to 4.8% year on year for July. Food price inflation was at 6.1%.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split

NEW YORK — (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Bids for signed Warren Buffett portrait already top $30,000

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett is auctioning off a high-tech signed portrait of himself to raise money for one of his favorite charities, and the bidding has already topped $30,000. The portrait of Buffett created by Motiva Art features a grid of letters over the...
OMAHA, NE
960 The Ref

Stocks dip as steadying yields calm Wall Street after fall

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks drifted to modest losses in a quiet Tuesday on Wall Street, as steadying Treasury yields helped calm the market following its worst tumble in months. The S&P 500 dipped 9.26 points, or 0.2%, to 4,128.73 after flipping between small gains and losses...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy