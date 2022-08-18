ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mar-a-Lago search: Judge to consider unsealing affidavit that led to search of Trump home

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Okhss_0hM6zJMJ00

A timeline of events that led to the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence January 2022: The National Archives had asked Trump for some of the materials it believed had been taken from the White House and stored at Mar-a-Lago (NCD)

A federal magistrate judge will hold a hearing Thursday to decide on a request to unseal the affidavit that investigators submitted to get a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch and a dozen media outlets have asked Judge Bruce Reinhart to unseal the affidavit that would detail why federal authorities asked for permission to search Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

On Friday, Reinhart unsealed the search warrant and the receipt for the property from the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last week. The Justice Department supported the measure, but objects to the affidavit being unsealed.

“Disclosure of the government’s affidavit at this stage would also likely chill future cooperation by witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations,” the Justice Department wrote in response to the media outlets’ request to unseal the affidavit.

“The fact that this investigation implicates highly classified materials further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and exacerbates the potential harm if information is disclosed to the public prematurely or improperly.”

According to the search warrant, the search was an evidence-gathering step in a national security investigation about presidential records stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents during the search, according to the search receipt that was released Friday.

The hearing was set by Reinhart and will be held at 1 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Florida.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team. The...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
960 The Ref

Florida school shooter's birth mom abused cocaine, alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The birth mother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz abused crack cocaine and alcohol during her pregnancy, his half-sister and another witness testified Monday -- a circumstance that his lead attorney said left him with "an irretrievably broken" brain and set him on the road to mass murder.
PARKLAND, FL
960 The Ref

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as "something new" as she seeks the energy of her party's resurgent base.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
960 The Ref

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — (AP) — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
COLORADO STATE
960 The Ref

Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, who twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump, defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary Tuesday after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. Nadler’s victory ends...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The National Archives#The White House#Judicial Watch#The Justice Department
960 The Ref

Brazil vote: Executives under scrutiny after coup chatter

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Weeks ahead of Brazil’s presidential election, police carried out search warrants Tuesday targeting several business leaders who allegedly participated in a private chat group that included comments favoring a possible coup and military involvement in politics. The search and seizure warrants...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Two top House Democrats reluctantly battle in NY primary

NEW YORK — (AP) — He helped lead the fight to impeach Donald Trump. She battled for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the Sept. 11 attacks. At least one of New York City's most veteran members of Congress will be voted out of office Tuesday in a Democratic primary pitting U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a race both hoped to avoid.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
960 The Ref

IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Responding to an increasing number of threats borne of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle income taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it was conducting a comprehensive review of safety at its facilities. The climate, healthcare and tax...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
960 The Ref

US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy