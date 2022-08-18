Read full article on original website
Facing a monkeypox vaccines shortage, the U.S. is pursuing a new dosing strategy
It was about three months ago that the first case of monkeypox was discovered in the U.S. Now, there are well over 13,000 cases. That is more than any other country in the world. The U.S. government's plan to get the disease in check is largely based on a vaccine, but there are a lot of questions about how well that plan might work. So here to take on those questions are two of our NPR health correspondents, Pien Huang and Michaeleen Doucleff. Hey, you two.
Officials respond after polio samples were found in wastewater in 2 New York counties
Polio - it was the disease we all thought we could put behind us. And yet earlier this summer, an individual in New York state contracted the virus and ended up paralyzed - the first such case in decades. NPR's Ari Daniel visited the counties on the front lines of what could be a critical moment in U.S. public health.
Hearing loss is a direct link to dementia. Easier access to hearing aids could help
Over-the-counter hearing aids - no prescription necessary - could be at a store near you this fall. That's because the Food and Drug Administration decided last week to create a category of OTC devices for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. It's expected to drive down the cost - good news for millions of Americans who need the devices but can't afford them. And it's not just the ability to hear that's important. Dr. Frank Lin has been researching the effects and risks of hearing loss for years. He's the director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, and he joins us now. Welcome.
Over-the-counter hearing aids will bring relief, but with some confusion
Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids; neither do most insurance policies. That's why advocates are welcoming a new federal rule allowing over-the-counter sales of the devices, hoping the move cuts prices and makes it easier for people with hearing loss to improve their lives. By mid-October, consumers could see over-the-counter devices...
