Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Century celebration: North Idaho State Fair opens today for 10-day run
COEUR d’ALENE — Alexcia Jordan has been general manager and CEO of the North Idaho State Fair since 2016. “I'll never know enough. But learning how to take it as it comes and make sure we are as prepared as possible is probably what I've learned the most,” Jordan said.
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane
My Turn Theater shines the spotlight on cast of special needs actors in debut of “Guys and Dolls”
SPOKANE, Wash. – A new theater company in Spokane is getting ready to take the stage in the next couple weeks. “When they come to see our show there’s no way I can prepare them for the experience they’re about to have,” said Wendy Carroll. Carroll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Four new stores open at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four new stores are now open at River Park Square. Soma, Pandora, Tempur-Pedic and The PNW Dream are now a part of the shopping center’s offerings. Soma is a sister store of Chico’s and is located on the first level. The public is invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday morning, where the first 25 shoppers will receive a $25 gift card. The store sells women’s intimates, swimwear and sleepwear.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road
The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
‘We could see the black smoke’: Event south of Spokane postponed after Wednesday fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the past four years, Celeste Shaw has hosted Terrain Table, an event that benefits local artists and restaurants. Shaw said she expects 300 guests, all of whom will be seated at one large table on her property. “I think one of the most vital parts of this dinner that should be recognized is that this is...
inlander.com
Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures
Some readers may wonder why chef-owner Chad White gets so much local press. The answer: The innovative restaurateur always has one more thing up his sleeve. A little over five months since closing his High Tide Lobster Bar inside the Wonder Building (835 N. Post St.), White filled the spot with UNO MÁS TACO SHOP, which means "one more" in Spanish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
It’s a slow start to peach season on Green Bluff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a few weeks later than normal, but peach season is finally kicking off on Green Bluff. Consistent rain and cooler weather earlier this summer delayed the growing season, but you can start to get your hands on juicy peaches this weekend. That said, we...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
KHQ Right Now
Whitworth Water District customers asked to conserve water after well motor failure
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Customers of Whitworth Water District #2, which covers parts of northern Spokane County, are being asked to conserve water, after the district reported a catastrophic well motor failure Saturday morning. Staff with the water district hope to have a new motor district installed by Aug. 23.
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – A brush fire near Philleo Lake on south Cedar Rd. began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) have arrived to fight it. According to SCFD3, the fire is in a field near the lake. Firefighters on...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fun, fundraising and friendship
COEUR d'ALENE — Members of the 3Cs — Cancer and Community Charities — are always more than happy to give away their money. On Friday, they celebrated a distribution of $111,550 to support 32 local causes in their mission to improve the lives of countless individuals and families in North Idaho.
Comments / 0