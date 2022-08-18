ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KREM2

List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Four new stores open at River Park Square

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four new stores are now open at River Park Square. Soma, Pandora, Tempur-Pedic and The PNW Dream are now a part of the shopping center’s offerings. Soma is a sister store of Chico’s and is located on the first level. The public is invited to the grand opening celebration on Saturday morning, where the first 25 shoppers will receive a $25 gift card. The store sells women’s intimates, swimwear and sleepwear.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road

The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Ticket Sales#Coeur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 28 Spokane

Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – A brush fire near Philleo Lake on south Cedar Rd. began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) have arrived to fight it. According to SCFD3, the fire is in a field near the lake. Firefighters on...
SPANGLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live

(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fun, fundraising and friendship

COEUR d'ALENE — Members of the 3Cs — Cancer and Community Charities — are always more than happy to give away their money. On Friday, they celebrated a distribution of $111,550 to support 32 local causes in their mission to improve the lives of countless individuals and families in North Idaho.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy