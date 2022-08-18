ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Roads open in Marion after storms, high water

MARION, Ohio — Several roads were closed in the city of Marion after heavy rain moved through the area Saturday afternoon. The fire department posted on Facebook crews are dealing with numerous reports of flooded roads and people trapped in cars. The Marion Fire Department said the following roads...
MARION, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
Franklin County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
County
Franklin County, OH
Franklin County, OH
Cars
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 21

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 21.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Klein
10TV

Police searching for missing 79-year-old Galion man

GALION, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old Crawford County man who was reported missing on Sunday. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. Bucher has dementia and police are concerned for his safety. Bucher is described...
GALION, OH
sciotopost.com

Two OVI Checkpoints in Grove City Tonight

Grove City – Two OVI checkpoints will be established tonight in the Grove City area. OSP released the locations of the checkpoints in Grove City as Stringtown road and Buckeye parkway, and US Route 62 at Parlin Drive. OSP is not only holding these OVI checkpoints but in Belmont,...
GROVE CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapids Water Park#Health And Safety
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff's Office: Shelter in place advisory lifted after shots fired from inside Knox County home

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A shelter in place advisory has been lifted for residents in Knox County after shots were fired from inside a home on Saturday morning. Captain Jay Shaffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were firing shots from inside a home. Negotiations are ongoing between the people inside the home and law enforcement officers. No injuries have been reported so far.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
spectrumnews1.com

Flash flooding in Marion leads to water rescues

MARION COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood warning for Marion County Saturday evening as flooding began following storms. Law enforcement reported the flooding around 4:35 p.m. Saturday which led to water rescues. NWS reported between two and four inches of rain had already fallen, but expected flooding to occur as rain continued to run off.
MARION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Man Hit by Car, Possible Bar Fight in Orient

Orient – Law enforcement and EMS are heading to the scene of a person hit by a car and a possible bar fight in Orient around 10:40 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a call came in of a man down hit by a car and for law enforcement to, “step it up” because there was a possible fight going on at the Tavern 62 bar located at 9250 on US-62 in Orient.
ORIENT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy