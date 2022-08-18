Orient – Law enforcement and EMS are heading to the scene of a person hit by a car and a possible bar fight in Orient around 10:40 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a call came in of a man down hit by a car and for law enforcement to, “step it up” because there was a possible fight going on at the Tavern 62 bar located at 9250 on US-62 in Orient.

ORIENT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO