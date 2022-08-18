ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vatican shelves assault probe into Canadian cardinal claims

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j8pD_0hM6xvO900
Vatican Canada Abuse FILE - Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet attends a Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, on March 12, 2013. A preliminary church investigation into sexual assault allegations against Cardinal Marc Ouellet by a Canadian woman has concluded the case doesn’t warrant further investigation. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement responding to reports that Ouellet was one of several people named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec, which he used to run, alleging several priests of sexual abuse or assault.. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini)

ROME — (AP) — The Vatican said Thursday that a preliminary church investigation into sexual assault allegations by a Canadian woman against a top cardinal, Marc Ouellet, has determined the case doesn’t warrant further investigation.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement responding to reports this week that Ouellet was one of several people named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec that accused several priests of sexual abuse or assault.

Ouellet, 78, headed the Quebec archdiocese from 2002-2010, when he became the powerful prefect of the Vatican's bishops' office. In that job, he oversees all of the Catholic Church's investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct involving adults and bishops or cardinals.

Bruni confirmed allegations against Ouellet were received by the Vatican and investigated by a Jesuit theologian, the Rev. Jacques Servais. Servais determined there were no grounds to proceed further with a canonical investigation or trial, Bruni said.

Asked about the lawsuit, Servais said he came to that conclusion after having read the written allegations by the woman, identified as “F,” and having interviewed her via Zoom with a member of a diocesan committee present.

“This person didn’t bring forward an accusation that could provide material for an investigation,” the Vatican's statement quoted Servais as saying.

As such, Pope Francis “declared that there are not sufficient elements to open a canonical investigation for sexual aggression by Cardinal Ouellet against F,” Bruni’s statement said.

The Catholic Church has fine-tuned procedures to investigate and sanction priests accused of sexual misconduct with minors, but it rarely takes punitive action against clerics accused of sexual misconduct with adults.

The woman was quoted by the Canadian Press and other media as accusing Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching, including sliding his hand down her back and touching her buttocks at a 2010 event in Quebec City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Newest US cardinal: A San Diego-based ally of Pope Francis

When San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy receives his prestigious red hat at the Vatican on Saturday, he will bring to the College of Cardinals a fervent loyalty to Pope Francis that has often put him at odds with the conservative majority in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. McElroy, 68,...
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Serb official visits Moscow, calls sanctions EU 'hysteria'

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia’s interior minister met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday in Moscow in a rare visit by a state official from Europe, highlighting Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. Interior Minister Aleksandar...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Ouellet
Person
Pope Francis
960 The Ref

Report: Bag found during Stockholm festival held real bomb

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Police in Sweden said a bag was found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and added that the National Bomb Squad investigated. Police declined to comment on its contents but the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said it contained a bomb. The...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan's Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities said Monday, escalating political tensions in the country as he holds mass rallies seeking to return to office. The terrorism charges come over a speech Khan gave in Islamabad on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Fate of Ukrainian lands held by Russia still seems unclear

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — According to Russian state TV, the future of the Ukrainian regions captured by Moscow's forces is all but decided: Referendums on becoming part of Russia will soon take place there, and the joyful residents who were abandoned by Kyiv will be able to prosper in peace.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican Media#Cardinals#Priests#Violent Crime#Canadian#The Catholic Church#Jesuit
960 The Ref

Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday. Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman's luggage Sunday after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

UK broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew

LONDON — (AP) — Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4. Queen Elizabeth II's second son stood down from royal duties after a disastrous interview in November 2019 discussing his ties with the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a special BBC Newsnight program.
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy