Lake County, FL

Jury rejects death penalty for man who killed Lake County deputy

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Video: Jury rejects death penalty for man who killed Lake County deputy Jurors voted Wednesday to reject the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a Lake County deputy. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors voted Wednesday to reject the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a Lake County deputy.

Jason Wheeler was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005 for killing Deputy Wayne Koester.

However, Wheeler was granted a hearing after a new state law required death penalty recommendations to be unanimous.

In 2016, the state Supreme Court ruled that someone can only be sentenced to death if the jury reaches that decision unanimously.

State lawmakers made that a part of state law the very next year.

Wheeler will now serve the rest of his life in prison without the chance for parole.

Comments / 5

guest
3d ago

so he lives with 3 meals a day, medical, weight room, fresh clothing, TV, Visitation, etc!!!!, all co.okiments of taxpayers and liberal/democrat judges and juries!!!!!

Reply
9
Stacie R
3d ago

So the PC of S#!+ sets up the police and ambushes them when they arrive. Kills a police officer with a wife and two young children who are left fatherless along with injurying several other officers and what...because he's in a wheel chair from injuries he deserved and caused himself when police fought back this jury felt sorry for him? I'm confused. 🤔🙄😡😠 So hey, we'll just let tax payers continue taking care of him. He should have been taken down completely on location during the gun battle. That's the truth! There should be more death penalties and maybe criminals will start thinking twice before committing crimes like murder and ambushing police.

Reply
8
