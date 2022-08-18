ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Two child pornography suspects sentenced in OK

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two suspects in Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cases were sentenced in court in Oklahoma recently.

Justin Brock, 33 was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years after being convicted of lewd acts to a child and possession of child pornography. In January 2021, the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office requested a full OSBI investigation after learning that a young child had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

Over the course of the OSBI investigation, evidence was collected and interviews were conducted that pointed to Brock being the suspect that sexually abused the child. He was arrested by OSBI Special Agents in March 2021 and was convicted by a Comanche County jury in June.

On August 9, Darrin John Brown, 29, pleaded no contest to four felony charges related to child sexual abuse and child pornography. On October 15, 2021, the OSBI ICAC Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of child pornography on a social media platform.

During the investigation, Brown was identified as the suspect associated with the social media accounts. He was arrested without incident on July 1 at his Atoka residence. He was sentenced on the following charges:

  • Count 1 – Child sexual abuse, 20 years with the last 12 suspended
  • Count 2 – Aggravated possession of child pornography, 20 years with the last 12 suspended
  • Count 3 – Distribution of obscene material or child pornography, eight years
  • Count 4 – Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, five years

All the sentences will run concurrently, according to the OSBI.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com . You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov .

Community Policy