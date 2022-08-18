ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hooker Tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

NEW ORLEANS — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of preseason honors on Monday, as he was one of 30 signal callers named to the Manning Award preseason watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Brian Rice Gets Call As Voice Of Lady Vol Basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Brian Rice, an award-winning sports talk show host and broadcaster with 10 years of experience as the highly-respected radio play-by-play announcer for Lady Vol softball, was announced Tuesday as the new voice of Lady Vol basketball. Rice, a Knoxville native who became a Big Orange fan-favorite...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Monroe Life Balloon Festival!

The Monroe Life Balloon Festival is back Labor Day Weekend at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore!. Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September from 4pm-10pm each day experience balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more!
VONORE, TN

