Update: Tractor fire destroys farm building in Bedford County

UPDATE: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire marshal has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a farm building in Bedford County Thursday morning.

Lieutenant and Incident Commander at New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company Wyatt Fisher said a tractor at the dairy farm along Corley Road in Juniata Township caught on fire.

Fisher said the farm owners ran the tractor prior to the fire. The building that also caught fire was reportedly storing hay and farming equipment.

Farm building destroyed by fire in Bedford County on Aug. 18, 2022.

Numerous fire departments were called to the scene at 8:30 a.m. where they worked to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured and the building is a total loss. The estimated value of the building was not determined.

The following fire departments responded to the incident:

Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company

New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company

Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company

Hyndman Volunteer Fire Company

Bedford County Fire Company

Everett Volunteer Fire Company

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company

Central City Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY — A farm building in Bedford County was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire.

Crews were sent to the blaze at 1484 Corley Road in Juniata Township. The building was reportedly storing hay.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company and Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

