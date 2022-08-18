Update: Tractor fire destroys farm building in Bedford County
UPDATE: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire marshal has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a farm building in Bedford County Thursday morning.
Lieutenant and Incident Commander at New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company Wyatt Fisher said a tractor at the dairy farm along Corley Road in Juniata Township caught on fire.
Fisher said the farm owners ran the tractor prior to the fire. The building that also caught fire was reportedly storing hay and farming equipment.
Numerous fire departments were called to the scene at 8:30 a.m. where they worked to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured and the building is a total loss. The estimated value of the building was not determined.
The following fire departments responded to the incident:
- Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company
- New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company
- Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company
- Hyndman Volunteer Fire Company
- Bedford County Fire Company
- Everett Volunteer Fire Company
- Berlin Volunteer Fire Department
- Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company
- Central City Fire Department
ORIGINAL STORY — A farm building in Bedford County was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire.
Crews were sent to the blaze at 1484 Corley Road in Juniata Township. The building was reportedly storing hay.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company and Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.
