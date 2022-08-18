ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Update: Tractor fire destroys farm building in Bedford County

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

UPDATE: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire marshal has determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a farm building in Bedford County Thursday morning.

Lieutenant and Incident Commander at New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company Wyatt Fisher said a tractor at the dairy farm along Corley Road in Juniata Township caught on fire.

Fisher said the farm owners ran the tractor prior to the fire. The building that also caught fire was reportedly storing hay and farming equipment.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rj4eN_0hM6wn6i00
    Farm building destroyed by fire in Bedford County on Aug. 18, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLGvO_0hM6wn6i00
    Farm building destroyed by fire in Bedford County on Aug. 18, 2022.

Numerous fire departments were called to the scene at 8:30 a.m. where they worked to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured and the building is a total loss. The estimated value of the building was not determined.

The following fire departments responded to the incident:

  • Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company
  • New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Company
  • Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company
  • Hyndman Volunteer Fire Company
  • Bedford County Fire Company
  • Everett Volunteer Fire Company
  • Berlin Volunteer Fire Department
  • Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company
  • Central City Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY — A farm building in Bedford County was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire.

Crews were sent to the blaze at 1484 Corley Road in Juniata Township. The building was reportedly storing hay.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Alum Bank Volunteer Fire Company and Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

WTAJ

One injured in tractor-trailer, car crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash Friday morning involving a car and tractor-trailer. The crash occurred at 9:22 a.m. on Route 764 in Allegheny Township at the 6th Avenue and California Avenue intersection, according to 511PA. Allegheny Township police said a 44-year-old woman driving a Hyundai […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Catalytic converters stolen from aging services vans in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft where catalytic converters were removed from vans belonging to the Department of Aging. The parts were stolen from 6 separate Ford Econoline vans belonging to the Huntingdon-Bedford-Fulton (H-B-F) Area Agency on Aging between Friday, Aug. 12 and Monday, Aug. 15, according to state police. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penelec hosts electrical safety demonstration for first responders

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penelec hosted an electrical safety demonstration for local firefighters and other first responders. On Friday, Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m. the Penelec line workers showed firefighters attending the 130th Central District Volunteer Firemen`s Association Convention how to keep safe around downed power lines and other electrical equipment at the Nanty […]
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Williamsburg Fire Dept. receives grain bin rescue tool and training

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department has a new tool to help with farm rescues. The department was given a grain rescue tube and auger from Nationwide Insurance with sponsorship from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. On Thursday, Aug. 18 the department held a training simulation to showcase how the machine works. […]
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT to hold meeting over Cambria County pavement project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it plans to hold a public meeting for feedback on a pavement project. Being discussed at the meeting will be the PA 164 – Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project in Portage Township in Cambria County. It will take place on Monday, Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Portage Township Municipal Building located at 4109 Portage Street.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Flash flood warnings in Franklin and Fulton County

FRANKLIN COUNTY/FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Severe flash flooding in southwestern Franklin County with warnings of floodings in the southeastern part of Fulton County. Both areas are currently under a flash flood warning through 4:30PM. Have your own storm photos? Submit them here on our Chime In page.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

