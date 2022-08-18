Read full article on original website
1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart
UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
local21news.com
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
WGAL
Breaking News: non-fatal shooting at Harrisburg walmart
There has been a shooting at the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road at approximately 5:17 P.M. This was an isolated incident between two individuals. The victim sustained a minor injury. The suspect originally fled the scene but was identified and apprehended at 6:47 P.M. The Walmart is safe but will...
At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’
Harrisburg residents Raven Persad and Elvis Valentin dropped into Walmart in Swatara Township on Sunday afternoon to pick up a couple of items. But the married couple, in the store with an estimated 500 other people, left without buying anything after they said that they heard the sound of a “boom.”
local21news.com
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports
A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
local21news.com
One injured in York shooting, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
WGAL
1 wounded in York shooting
Police in York are investigating a shooting. It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. One person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is not known.
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police
State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
WGAL
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York
The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
PA Man Arrested For Buying Body Parts On Facebook Marketplace
Photo provided by East Pennsboro Township Police Department. A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and several other charges after local police claimed he allegedly misused Facebook Marketplace to purchase stolen human remains with plans to resell them.
abc27.com
Update: One person died in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
Coroner called to crash in York County
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
WGAL
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 at Route 74 (Queen Street) Bridge in York County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that lane restrictions will be implemented this week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. The restrictions will be in place so PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa., can verify...
Berks County Resident Caught With Loaded Gun at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, Aug. 15. The man, a resident of Reading, PA, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets.
WGAL
Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County
A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
