Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Defense to present case asking for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to avoid death penalty
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- After hearing three weeks of arguments from prosecutors about how Nikolas Cruz killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago, jurors on Monday will begin hearing the defense's case. Cruz's attorneys will try to persuade jurors in...
Rudy Giuliani says Mar-a-Lago raid is part of a continuous effort to get Trump - and the boxes of documents got moved there because he wanted to keep them in a place as 'safe' as the White House
Rudy Giuliani tore into the FBI for its raid on Mar-a-Lago and called it part of a 'conspiracy' to get Donald Trump – then said boxes of government material stored at the president's private Florida club were as safe as if they were locked won at the White House.
Voice of America
Mexico Arrests Ex-Attorney General in Missing Students Case
Mexico city — Federal prosecutors said Friday that they had arrested the attorney general in Mexico's previous administration on charges he mishandled investigations into the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teachers college. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then-President Enrique...
Voice of America
Islamic State Cell Member Sentenced to Life in Prison in US for Beheadings
A member of an Islamic State cell involved in a hostage-taking plot that led to the beheadings of American journalists and aid workers was sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. federal court on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis sentenced El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, during a hearing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Nicaraguan Police Detain Bishop, Other Priests in Raid
MEXICO CITY — Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega's administration, detaining him and several other priests in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the church and a government increasingly intolerant of dissent. The predawn raid came after Nicaraguan...
Voice of America
US Prosecutors Face Quandary about Disclosing Trump Search Document
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has given the U.S. Justice Department one week to redact an affidavit used to justify the recent search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence before the rest of the document could be made public. The document is being sought by a group of...
Voice of America
After Supreme Court Ruling, Gun Debate Continues in New York, New Jersey
Over a month after the controversial Supreme Court ruling that overturned a New York gun safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public, the conversation continues. Evgeny Maslov has the story on the state of the U.S. gun debate, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Alexander Barash, Dmitrii Vershinin.
Voice of America
Trump Wouldn’t Be First Former World Leader Facing Criminal Charges
Experts say the unsealing of court documents Thursday sharpens the focus on former President Donald Trump as a possible subject of a criminal investigation into his removal and storage of sensitive documents from the White House. As VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, the U.S. has now joined other democratic countries in investigating a former leader. Camera: Celia Mendoza.
Comments / 0