Chautauqua, NY

TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
Voice of America

Mexico Arrests Ex-Attorney General in Missing Students Case

Mexico city — Federal prosecutors said Friday that they had arrested the attorney general in Mexico's previous administration on charges he mishandled investigations into the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teachers college. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then-President Enrique...
EDUCATION
Voice of America

Nicaraguan Police Detain Bishop, Other Priests in Raid

MEXICO CITY — Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega's administration, detaining him and several other priests in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the church and a government increasingly intolerant of dissent. The predawn raid came after Nicaraguan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

US Prosecutors Face Quandary about Disclosing Trump Search Document

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has given the U.S. Justice Department one week to redact an affidavit used to justify the recent search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence before the rest of the document could be made public. The document is being sought by a group of...
POTUS
Voice of America

After Supreme Court Ruling, Gun Debate Continues in New York, New Jersey

Over a month after the controversial Supreme Court ruling that overturned a New York gun safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public, the conversation continues. Evgeny Maslov has the story on the state of the U.S. gun debate, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Alexander Barash, Dmitrii Vershinin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Trump Wouldn’t Be First Former World Leader Facing Criminal Charges

Experts say the unsealing of court documents Thursday sharpens the focus on former President Donald Trump as a possible subject of a criminal investigation into his removal and storage of sensitive documents from the White House. As VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, the U.S. has now joined other democratic countries in investigating a former leader. Camera: Celia Mendoza.
POTUS

