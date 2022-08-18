Read full article on original website
Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information
An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center. "The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion
When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
N.J. reports 1,546 COVID cases, 5 deaths as 7 counties remain in high transmission risk category
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five new confirmed deaths as seven counties remain in the high-risk category for transmission as reported by the CDC. The counties are Cape May, Atlantic, Camden, Burlington, Monmouth, Essex and Middlesex. The remaining counties are deemed “medium”...
Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
Hackers infiltrated patient records at 2 state psychiatric hospitals
Someone hacked into the electronic medical records of patients of the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital and Anne Klein Forensic Center in June and obtained “limited” private information held by an outside company, the state Department of Health announced late Friday. A health department spokeswoman declined to say how many...
thecoastlandtimes.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture
A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
Gov. Murphy signs order lifting certain COVID-19 testing requirements
Following recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in advance of the 2022-23 school year, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings and state contractors maintain a policy that requires their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.
Black women are treated differently during pregnancy in N.J., and it’s killing them
Azia Bowser-Clarke thought that as a successful attorney, she would have the best possible care when she delivered her newborn. But as her 2021 pregnancy progressed, the Jersey City resident said her doctors and nurses ignored her concerns and put her on so much medication that she could not form a sentence. Eventually, her son arrived safely, but Bowser-Clarke experienced complications after labor that extended her hospital stay.
N.J. reports 1,947 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Rate of transmission remains under 1
New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another 1,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths as new cases begin to level off in the Garden State. Only seven counties remain in the high-risk category for transmission as reported by the CDC on Saturday. The counties are Cape May, Atlantic, Camden, Burlington, Monmouth, Essex and Middlesex.
New research shows that New Jersey’s childcare crisis is real | Opinion
If you’re a parent in New Jersey, you have probably faced difficulty finding childcare since the onset of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the childcare crisis is not over. New research from the Center for Women and Work and the New Jersey State Policy Lab at Rutgers University confirms what many parents already know: the childcare workforce in New Jersey needs a boost. Overall, the study finds that childcare professionals’ employment took a major hit during the pandemic, with declines much deeper than in other sectors. Further, wages don’t reflect childcare workers’ level of education and they don’t honor the critical role these workers play at this formative stage of young children’s development.
Philadelphia school employees vote to authorize strike
Union members say their demands for fair pay and more training has not been met.
New Jersey school removes Thomas Jefferson from name over slave ownership
An elementary school in New Jersey has removed "Jefferson" from its name over former President Thomas Jefferson's history of owning slaves.
Developer of Newark school for business trades accused of wage, lease violations
Under a public-private arrangement new for Newark Public Schools, the district plans to open a high school for building trades in a former hospital building in the city’s Ironbound section. The proposed Newark High School of Architecture & Interior Design will be housed in the old St. James Hospital....
N.J.’s 19th legal weed store launches in Montclair
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A steady stream of customers entered the Ascend Montclair dispensary on Saturday during its inaugural weekend offering...
N.J. reports 2,092 COVID cases, 7 deaths; only a third of state counties in ‘high’ risk, CDC says
New Jersey on Friday reported another 2,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of counties in high risk for transmission. Only seven counties remain in the high-risk category for transmission as reported by the CDC...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to protect employees during changes in ownership of health care entities
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S-315 which establishes employment protections for workers in the health care sector when there is a change in control of their health care entity employer. The bill requires any change in control to be made via a contract or agreement between...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’
A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
Staffing shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department becoming a crisis
"The city has to fill these positions. We need to be on a major recruiting mission," said City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
