Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. In its own words, Utah-based gear brand Cotopaxi is “into funky.” That proclamation becomes evident with a quick scroll through its site — there are a lot of colors. Even muted grays and blacks seem to pop, somehow. All that vibrancy and the eclectic pairing of clashing hues belies the fact that Cotopaxi’s gear is pretty damn technical. Its Fuego Down Jacket, for instance, is stuffed with 800-fill water-resistant down, and its Tecta Fleece Full Zip Jacket is made of Polartec’s Power Stretch Pro fabric. And right now, a ton of this gear — including both of the aforementioned offerings — are up to 60 percent off during Cotopaxi's Semiannual Adventure Sale.

SHOPPING ・ 1 HOUR AGO