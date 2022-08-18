Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Ohio County students preparing for back to school
Wheeling, W.Va — Why is there a big line on a Saturday morning you may ask? Well, to get school supplies for the upcoming school year. The annual 'Adopt-A-Student' giveaway was back at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center to help children and families with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
WTOV 9
McMechen VFD receives CARES Act money
Marshall County, W.Va — The McMechen VFD received over $33,000 in cares act money for a basic EMT program. There holding an open house to show people of interest the daily job,. "For recruitment of new EMTs. Governor Justice initiative for EMS awarded us a grant," said John Davis....
WTRF
Hundreds of Wheeling kids walk away with Chromebooks, bikes and more
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Their goal was to reach 500 students and now Wheeling kids are decked out from head to toe after Saturday morning’s school-supplies giveaway at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center. Among the hot-ticket items, kids picked up Chromebooks with one year of free internet.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits
Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
WTOV 9
Police, school officials warn drivers as first day nears in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In just a few days, school busses will be filling the streets in Ohio County, so it’s time to prepare for frequent stopping. Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling Police Department are stressing to people to be aware of school buses that are stopped and letting off children.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sister Rita Marie turning 100
PARKERSBURG — The sister who ran St. Joseph’s Hospital and Wheeling Hospital is turning 100 next week. Sister Rita Marie von Berg, CSJ, will celebrate her centennial on Aug. 27. “I thank God every day for the graces and blessings he has bestowed on me and the gifts...
2022 Candidate Spotlight: Brooke McArdle
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 WV House of Delegates Primary Election is fast approaching, with many up-and-comers looking to shake things up in the Legislature. One such candidate is Brooke McArdle, a multi-faceted Wheeling native who intends to take on Minority Whip Leader of the Democratic Caucus Shawn Fluharty, who has served on the WV House of Delegates continuously since 2015.
WTOV 9
Dunbar Recreation Center placed on National Register of Historic Places
Weirton, WV — The Dunbar Recreation center in Weirton was recognized tonight after being placed on tHE National Register of Historic Places. The center became eligible for the listing at the local level due to its contributions to Weirton's African American history. The celebration banquet honoring the new listing...
Police confirm woman’s death in Brooke County
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tells 7News that a woman has died in Beech Bottom. No further details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they plan to have more information tomorrow.
Metro News
Morgantown plans careful review of firearm ammunition zoning code
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Planning Commission recently tabled a request from a local group to change where firearms and ammunition can be sold within city limits. Protect Morgantown opposes the Big Daddy Gun store slated to open on University Avenue at “The Deck” and has asked for some changes to city zoning code for retail firearms locations. The group wants the commission to add a definition for a firearms sales establishment. That definition would be an “establishment engaged in the sale, manufacture for sale, or repair of firearms, ammunition and ammunition components, and hunting and shooting equipment.”
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Brooke County resident celebrates milestone birthday
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A Brooke County resident is celebrating 100 years of life! And one of her favorite things to do is play Bingo! Members decorated her bingo seat for her as a surprise and as soon as she walked in the door she was all smiles. Marian Taylor has been playing Bingo at […]
visitmountaineercountry.com
Guide to Thrifting and Antiquing in Mountaineer Country
Are you an avid thrifter? Or have you never stepped foot in a thrift shop? No matter your experience with thrifting, this guide will give you all the second-hand shops and thrifting information in Mountaineer Country. What is Thrifting?. Thrifting is best explained as purchasing second-hand items, primarily clothing, for...
Districts weighing options as universal free meal waiver expires
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Local school districts are reviewing their options as the federal program that provided universal free school meals for all students has expired. Since March 2020, every public school student had been eligible to receive a breakfast and lunch at no charge, after Congress authorized the United States Department of Agriculture to issue a waiver amid the pandemic.
butlerradio.com
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church
A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
OVI checkpoint site announced in Belmont County
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the location of their OVI checkpoint Saturday. From 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., they will be on State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Martins Ferry. It’s one of several that they hold every year, with the location based on the number of […]
WTOV 9
Saturday Market held in Steubenville in hopes of bringing vibrancy to downtown
Jefferson County, OH — After living and traveling across the world, a Steubenville group made their way back home to bring more vibrancy with them, and they did so with a Saturday market. "My friends and I moved back to the area," Organizer, Sadie Hoit said. "We're from here...
WOUB
An Ohio man is dead after an accident at a West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
